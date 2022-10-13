ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Government Technology

In Southern California, Leaders Mark Beginning of Key Broadband Work

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. State officials have taken a pivotal step in improving California’s high-speed Internet infrastructure. Technologists joined state and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

High-Tech Vertical Farms in Texas Transform Greens Growing

(TNS) — Jesse Fenn leaned over a row of young lettuce sprouting in neat formation like a farmer crouching over a field of produce — only Fenn's field extended 25 feet below him. Fenn stood atop a scissor lift floating over a dozen levels of vertically stacked white...
TEXAS STATE
KHON2

Voting in Hawaii: dates and deadlines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general elections is on its way and so are your mail-in ballots. The City and County of Honolulu voters will have their ballot packets mailed out on Monday and Tuesday. After ballots have been mailed out, all 15 ballot drop boxes will be opened on Tuesday for you to drop them […]
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Shager, Bowens, Parson lead Hawaii past Nevada 31-16

HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Zion Bowens, Dedrick Parson added three short scoring runs and Hawaii cruised to a 31-16 victory over Nevada on Saturday night. Parson scored from a yard out on the opening possession to give Hawaii (2-5, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead. Nevada (2-5, 0-3) answered with a 16-play, 75-yard drive capped by Devonte Lee’s 1-yard plunge to knot the score. Schager gave the Rainbow Warriors the lead for good when he hooked up with Bowens for a 48-yard touchdown with 2:21 left in the first quarter. Parson sandwiched a 9-yard scoring run around two field goals by the Wolf Pack’s Matthew Killam and Hawaii led 21-13 at halftime. Killam’s 20-yard field goal in the third quarter cut Nevada’s deficit to 21-16, but the Rainbow Warriors wrapped up the victory with a 16-play, 65-yard drive in the fourth quarter that took 8:06 off the clock and ended with Parson’s 2-yard run.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Sports

Watch Hawaii vs. Nevada: TV channel, live stream info, start time

After two games on the road, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are heading back home. Hawaii and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle on Sunday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
HONOLULU, HI
Government Technology

Hurricane Ian Damages, Insurance and Model Community

There will be many stories to come about the impact of Hurricane Ian on people and property. One such "early story" is this one from 60 Minutes: "This place looks like it's been bombed out": Florida communities devastated by Hurricane Ian." There are really three stories in the above segment....
FLORIDA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

15 Hawaii airport websites breached as part of nationwide Russian hack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Office of Homeland Security said Hawaii Airport System websites were targeted by a Russia-based hacker group. It was part of the nationwide hack on U.S. airports that happened on Monday. The hacker group known as “Killnet” took control of the landing page for 15...
HAWAII STATE
Government Technology

When Will the Next Earthquake Hit Washington State?

It isn't like you can see an earthquake brewing two weeks out. I call earthquakes "come-as-you-are disasters" because you are either ready or not ready at the time of the event. The best science can give us is some probabilities of an event occurring. Below is the prognostication for Puget...
WASHINGTON STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Panics. Not Enough Tourists. Diversification Never Happened.

Many in Hawaii travel are worried about the latest visitor statistics and data just starting to come in about our fast-cooling and non-diversified economy. It’s becoming increasingly evident that managing tourism may not be as big an issue as was thought a month ago. Wasn’t it just yesterday that people were complaining about too many tourists? And well, now, to be honest, we hear that far less frequently.
HAWAII STATE
Yoel Davidson

186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water Supply

Honolulu International AirportDaniel K. Inouye International Airport. Hundreds of Honolulu Hawaiian service members, their families, and residents living on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), the Army’s Aliamanu Military Reservation, and Red Hill Housing have reported illnesses and petroleum odors emanating from their faucet water, forcing them to file 186 lawsuits, and counting, against the United States of America under the Federal Tort Claims Act concerning Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (Red Hill)’s contamination of Southern O’ahu Basal Aquifer fresh groundwater. The lawsuits describes the U.S. government’s negligence and failure to honor public safety commitments and to alert the public of two separate jet fuel leaks that contaminated drinking, cooking, and showering water for 100,000 O’ahu island Red Hill military and local families, as well as 400,000 Honolulu residents. Children and adults continue to be exposed to cancer-causing toxic chemical substances, including but not limited, to benzene and Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) leaving residents vulnerable to risk of serious injury from May 6, 2021, November 20, 2021 to date.
HONOLULU, HI
maritime-executive.com

Navy's Pearl Harbor Water Supply Runs Into New Problems

The U.S. Navy is in hot water again over a new issue with its fresh-water system at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The water service suffered breaks in two mains on the same day, forcing a boil water notice for an indefinite period of time for the 93,000 servicemembers and family members who use the system. The shutdown follows a severe fuel-in-water contamination incident last year, which affected thousands of residents and ultimately forced the decommissioning of the base's strategic fuel storage facility.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
Government Technology

Colleges Face Surging Demand for Online Classes

Steven Gallegos keeps a demanding schedule. As student body president at East Los Angeles College (ELAC), he pitches ideas for improving mental health services and distributes groceries to students in need. That’s on top of maintaining high grades in hopes of transferring to UCLA. Yet for all his involvement,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

