Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

Other Views: A Liberty Medal for Zelenskyy, and a reminder of the threats to democracy here at home
The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia plans to award the Liberty Medal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next month for his “heroic defense of liberty in the face of Russian tyranny.”. It is difficult to imagine anyone more deserving of this honor. Zelenskyy has emerged as a Winston Churchill...
Commentary: What’s the plan for Republican-abandoned cities?
As a regular Fox News viewer, I’ve learned a few things about the coming midterm election. First, I’ve discovered pretty much everything is a “crisis” these days from the border crisis to the energy crisis to the Hunter Biden laptop crisis; that global inflation is solely the fault of Joe Biden; and that women aren’t allowed to appear in front of a camera without an extraordinary amount of eye makeup.
Rare feat: Republican Dan Newhouse aims to defend seat against Democrat Doug White despite impeachment vote
Republican Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside is defending his U.S. House seat against Democrat Doug White of Yakima in the Nov. 8 general election. The winner will represent Central Washington in Congress. The newly redrawn District 4 stretches vertically through the center of the state, capturing all of Okanogan, Douglas, Grant, Yakima, Benton and Klickitat counties, and picking up precincts in Adams and Franklin counties.
Vladimir Putin adviser: Brittney Griner's release not a priority
An adviser to Vladimir Putin has insisted Brittney Griner's release is not a priority for Russia. The 31-year-old basketball star - who normally lives in Houston, Texas with wife Cherelle Griner - was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling in Russia just days before the country launched the ongoing invasion on Ukraine in February and in August, she was sentenced to nine years behind bars.
Biden kicks off student loan relief application season
President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend.
Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze, tearing a hole in one of them and sending people scurrying for cover or trying to shoot them down in what the president said was Russia’s attempt to terrorize civilians. The concentrated use of the kamikaze drones was the second barrage in as many weeks — after months in which air attacks had become a rarity in central Kyiv. The assault sowed fear and frayed nerves as blasts rocked the city. Energy facilities were struck and one drone largely collapsed a residential building, killing four people, authorities said. Intense bursts of gunfire rang out as the Iranian-made Shahed drones buzzed overhead, apparently as soldiers tried to destroy them. Others headed for shelter, nervously scanning the skies. But Ukraine has become grimly accustomed to attacks nearly eight months into the Russian invasion, and city life resumed as rescuers picked through debris. Previous Russian airstrikes on Kyiv were mostly with missiles. Analysts believe the slower-moving Shahed drones can be programmed to accurately hit certain targets using GPS unless the system fails.
