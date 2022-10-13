ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Woman kidnapped by husband in Lacey found, WSP says

Update: According to Lacey PD Chae An has been arrested. UPDATE: At 2:01 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, the Washington State Patrol tweeted that 42-year-old Young An had been located. Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was kidnapped by her husband...
LACEY, WA
Panel issues recommendations after reviewing CHOP fallout

Seattle’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) – part of the city’s police oversight and accountability system – said the city’s response to the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) was marred by an extreme lack of communication both internally and with the public. That’s the overall...
SEATTLE, WA
Thousands stolen from Renton residents after leaving casino

An 81-year-old woman may have been followed home from the Muckleshoot Casino before being viciously beaten and robbed. Police say it has happened before. The attack occurred late last week in Renton, about 14 miles from the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn. The victim believes the attacker followed her home, then...
RENTON, WA
Tacoma police investigating two fatal shootings on Sunday

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Monday, October 10. Tacoma police investigating two fatal shootings on Sunday. Two shootings in Tacoma occurred about 20 hours apart on Sunday and within just a few miles of one another. One happened...
TACOMA, WA
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies

Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
SEATTLE, WA
5,000 fentanyl pills discovered, suspect arrested in Auburn

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Friday, October 7. Earlier this week, Auburn detectives established probable cause to search a residence in South Auburn after a lengthy investigation. A search warrant was served at the residence, and detectives found...
AUBURN, WA
Two dead after being hit by vehicles in separate incidents

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Tuesday, October 11. Seattle Police detectives are investigating an incident where a motorist hit and killed a woman in a wheelchair early Monday morning in Licton Springs. Around 4:32 a.m., police were called...
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma bans camping near shelters to contain homelessness

Tacoma has passed a new camping ordinance in an effort to contain homelessness. The city council voted 6-3 Tuesday night after hours of discussion. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
TACOMA, WA
‘Obviously deliberate’: Classes canceled after car crashes into Renton school

A car smashed into Hazen High School in Renton on Thursday morning. The damage was so extensive the school was forced to cancel class. “Early this morning, a little after 5 a.m., a vehicle driven by someone was smashed into the front of Hazen High School. Did some damage to the front of the school, smashed windows. We’re checking now to see if there’s any structural damage,” said Renton School District spokesperson Randy Matheson.
RENTON, WA
1 dead after wakeboarding accident on Lake Washington

A 42-year-old man died Tuesday evening after a wakeboarding accident on Lake Washington. Eastside first responders are investigating the fatal boating incident that happened at Hunts Point near Bellevue. Another 24-year-old male operating the boat was not seriously injured. “It appears to be two individuals and one boat. One individual,...
BELLEVUE, WA
Seattle police search for car in connection to Lyft driver’s murder

Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a car that they believe is connected to the killing of a Lyft driver in Belltown. The driver, 48-year-old Mohamed Kediye, worked out of Sea-Tac Airport. He was shot and killed on Sept. 11 around 8:30 p.m. at 7th Avenue and Lenora Street near the Amazon spheres. Kediye had pulled up to a stoplight.
SEATTLE, WA
UW librarians go on strike over insufficient pay

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Thursday, Oct. 13. University of Washington librarians and press staff are going on strike Thursday. 97% of the union authorized the walk-off. The union representing the employees says this is due to contract negotiations, issues about pay, a demand for...
SEATTLE, WA
State pays $2.75 million to Monroe woman in highway crash

Washington state has agreed to pay $2.75 million to a woman who was seriously hurt in a rollover crash involving a state Department of Transportation vehicle on Highway 522. On March 5, 2018, Kara Janneh of Monroe was driving her Jeep Cherokee east on the highway near Maltby with her toddler son in the back. Her lawsuit said she didn’t have time to stop when a Washington State Department of Transportation truck made an illegal U-turn. Her vehicle flew into the air and rolled over twice.
MONROE, WA
