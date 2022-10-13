Read full article on original website
Woman kidnapped by husband in Lacey found, WSP says
Update: According to Lacey PD Chae An has been arrested. UPDATE: At 2:01 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, the Washington State Patrol tweeted that 42-year-old Young An had been located. Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was kidnapped by her husband...
5-year-old girl taken by parent during supervised visit returned to father
Sky Sanchez, a 5-year-old girl who was taken by a parent during a court-ordered supervised visit on Sunday, has been returned to her father. Demetre Wilkins posted a photo on his Facebook page of him hugging his daughter. Wilkins said the girl’s mother, Kianna Sanchez, ran out of a child...
Former UW student claims prowler police are looking for is same person who targeted their home
A former University of Washington student believes the person who broke into a home in the U-District over the weekend and assaulted a student is the same person who targeted her home multiple times this year. KIRO 7 is not sharing this former student’s identity, but when she saw the...
Panel issues recommendations after reviewing CHOP fallout
Seattle’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) – part of the city’s police oversight and accountability system – said the city’s response to the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) was marred by an extreme lack of communication both internally and with the public. That’s the overall...
Thousands stolen from Renton residents after leaving casino
An 81-year-old woman may have been followed home from the Muckleshoot Casino before being viciously beaten and robbed. Police say it has happened before. The attack occurred late last week in Renton, about 14 miles from the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn. The victim believes the attacker followed her home, then...
Tacoma police investigating two fatal shootings on Sunday
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Monday, October 10. Tacoma police investigating two fatal shootings on Sunday. Two shootings in Tacoma occurred about 20 hours apart on Sunday and within just a few miles of one another. One happened...
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
Tacoma councilmember: Social workers key to making new ordinance work
City councilmember John Hines said Thursday that Tacoma can make its new homeless ordinance work. The City Council passed the measure this week to create a homeless encampment ban around temporary shelters, which restricts homeless camps from being set up within 10 blocks of the city’s temporary homeless shelters.
5,000 fentanyl pills discovered, suspect arrested in Auburn
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Friday, October 7. Earlier this week, Auburn detectives established probable cause to search a residence in South Auburn after a lengthy investigation. A search warrant was served at the residence, and detectives found...
Two dead after being hit by vehicles in separate incidents
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Tuesday, October 11. Seattle Police detectives are investigating an incident where a motorist hit and killed a woman in a wheelchair early Monday morning in Licton Springs. Around 4:32 a.m., police were called...
Seattle School District announces make-up days from teacher’s strike
The Seattle School District announced make-up days to account for missed time due to the teacher’s strike. The days have been approved by the board of directors, according to a news release from the school district. The five make-up days are February 2, June 27, 28, 29, and 30.
Police searching for suspect after two men shot, injured in south Seattle
Police are investigating after two men were shot and injured near a park in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood on Saturday. At about 3 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of 39th Avenue South, near Brighton Playfield, after multiple 911 callers reported shots fired. Upon arriving at the scene,...
Tacoma bans camping near shelters to contain homelessness
Tacoma has passed a new camping ordinance in an effort to contain homelessness. The city council voted 6-3 Tuesday night after hours of discussion. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
‘Obviously deliberate’: Classes canceled after car crashes into Renton school
A car smashed into Hazen High School in Renton on Thursday morning. The damage was so extensive the school was forced to cancel class. “Early this morning, a little after 5 a.m., a vehicle driven by someone was smashed into the front of Hazen High School. Did some damage to the front of the school, smashed windows. We’re checking now to see if there’s any structural damage,” said Renton School District spokesperson Randy Matheson.
Harrell: Progress will be lost if homelessness funding ‘is not renewed’
Mayor Bruce Harrell is asking the City Council for $5 million more in funding to combat homelessness in Seattle. The money would help go towards homeless outreach teams, which would be a part of Seattle’s Unified Care Team. The team would work to provide outreach for those living on the streets to move them into temporary housing.
1 dead after wakeboarding accident on Lake Washington
A 42-year-old man died Tuesday evening after a wakeboarding accident on Lake Washington. Eastside first responders are investigating the fatal boating incident that happened at Hunts Point near Bellevue. Another 24-year-old male operating the boat was not seriously injured. “It appears to be two individuals and one boat. One individual,...
Seattle police search for car in connection to Lyft driver’s murder
Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a car that they believe is connected to the killing of a Lyft driver in Belltown. The driver, 48-year-old Mohamed Kediye, worked out of Sea-Tac Airport. He was shot and killed on Sept. 11 around 8:30 p.m. at 7th Avenue and Lenora Street near the Amazon spheres. Kediye had pulled up to a stoplight.
Short-staffed hospital in Silverdale calls on firefighters to help treat patients
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the emergency room staff at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale had to call in firefighters to help treat patients. The fire chief, Jason Christian, said a charge nurse called around 10:30 p.m. and said her staff was drowning and they needed help. “She expressed that...
UW librarians go on strike over insufficient pay
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Thursday, Oct. 13. University of Washington librarians and press staff are going on strike Thursday. 97% of the union authorized the walk-off. The union representing the employees says this is due to contract negotiations, issues about pay, a demand for...
State pays $2.75 million to Monroe woman in highway crash
Washington state has agreed to pay $2.75 million to a woman who was seriously hurt in a rollover crash involving a state Department of Transportation vehicle on Highway 522. On March 5, 2018, Kara Janneh of Monroe was driving her Jeep Cherokee east on the highway near Maltby with her toddler son in the back. Her lawsuit said she didn’t have time to stop when a Washington State Department of Transportation truck made an illegal U-turn. Her vehicle flew into the air and rolled over twice.
