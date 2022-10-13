Oct. 17—A 19-year-old Nashua man has been charged after threatening people with a gun Sunday night, which led to a standoff with police, police said. Aaron Rushton was arrested just before 6:40 p.m. and charged with four counts of criminal threatening with a firearm and one count of felonious use of firearms, all Class B felonies, according to a news release.

