City's revised snow emergency plan includes higher fines, more parking options
Oct. 17—Manchester police want to change how they handle snow emergencies, including increasing the cost of winter parking fines, adding a second impound lot on the West Side and expanding the number of public parking locations. The changes were proposed after concerns arose last winter about the city's handling...
DEC, USFWS stock lake sturgeon in St. Lawrence River
Oct. 17—OGDENSBURG — State and federal fish and wildlife agencies were in Ogdensburg last week to give the St. Lawrence River's lake sturgeon population a boost. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) with partner, Ontario Power Generation were on hand to stock 18,000 fingerlings into the St. Lawrence River near the mouth of the Oswegatchie River.
Nashua police arrest man, 19, after 'short standoff'
Oct. 17—A 19-year-old Nashua man has been charged after threatening people with a gun Sunday night, which led to a standoff with police, police said. Aaron Rushton was arrested just before 6:40 p.m. and charged with four counts of criminal threatening with a firearm and one count of felonious use of firearms, all Class B felonies, according to a news release.
Leominster police officer stabbed in thigh during wellness check
LEOMINSTER — A city woman is accused of stabbing a police officer in the thigh during a wellness check at her home Monday. A private medical company reported around 10:49 a.m. Andrea Alexis, 30, of 124 Water St., had assaulted an employee and asked police to conduct a well-being check on Alexis, according to a statement from Leominster police.
