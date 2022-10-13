Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Octoberfest comes to Box Elder with “Boxtoberfest”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Box Elder held their inaugural Boxtoberfest on Saturday, October 15. Boxtoberfest kicked off with the tapping of the first keg. There were also a cornhole tournament, a food truck from Wall Meat, a polka band and, of course, a lot of beer. Hairy Cow Brewing Company was there to show off some of their brews to get people excited about the business coming to town. Construction is expected to start in the spring, with the hope that it’ll be finished by the fall.
newscenter1.tv
Hunting tips to remember this season whether you’re a beginner or experienced hunter
BLACK HILLS NATIONAL FOREST, S.D. – With pheasant season underway, it is important to make safety a top priority regardless of skill level. Pennington County Sheriff-Elect Brian Mueller shares some important tips to help keep everyone safe this hunting season regardless of the game or fowl people are searching for.
newscenter1.tv
Why the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons Believe in Girls event is so “big”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons held their annual BIG event at Western Dakota Tech on Saturday, October 15. Believe in Girls, or BIG, has been around for a long time. The organization started in Sioux Falls and was brought to Rapid City because of the great opportunities it presents. This year was its fourth year in Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Why the goal of the Sargent Colton Levi Derr Foundation is so important
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the ninth year, the Sargent Colton Levi Derr Foundation held a gala at The Monument to raise money and awareness of the mental health issues that veterans face when they come home. The gala is held every third weekend in October. The foundation’s goal:...
KELOLAND TV
Care Campus in Pennington County is in major need of detox techs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Taking on the role of Detox Tech may not be easy but it’s a job some people in Pennington County are passionate about. And the Care Campus is in need of even more of them. Busy every day… that’s how detox tech Timothy...
KEVN
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We all remember our first love. For many, it came in the form of a high school sweetheart and many of us also remember how that relationship came to an end. “I was the high school cheerleader and Jim was in athletics, football player, and...
newsdakota.com
Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
Meteor appears to pass by camera on Oglala reservation
"They asked me to go back over the footage," said Christine Anderson, an IT technician with the OSTDOC. She found it at the 3:04 a.m. timeline.
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Raptor Center show off some feathered friends at Rapid City Public Library
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Public Library hosted the Black Hills Raptor Center on Saturday so that they could teach people about raptors and show off some of their birds. Here are some photos from the event:. The library will welcome the Raptor Center again on Saturday,...
hubcityradio.com
Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
newscenter1.tv
Warmer temperatures will return this week, but how long will they stick around?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like for the third week of October!. Temperatures will gradually rise to the 70’s by the end of the week as a large upper-level ridge moves over the area. A strong cold front is expected to move through the area on Saturday evening, dropping the temperatures considerably for Sunday.
newscenter1.tv
Freedom Fighter: Hollie Strand given award for work in combatting human trafficking in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Hollie Strand, Forensic Examiner for the Internet Crimes Against Children division of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, recently won the Freedom Fighter award from Freedom’s Journey. Hollie started her career in law...
kotatv.com
Rescues saved a man from an exploration in the cavern.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of cave enthusiasts explored a cavern on Oct.7-8 when one caver went deep into the cave and got stuck. Paha Sapa Grotto, a local cave-exploration group, received permission from private landowners to explore a cave on their property. While there, one of the spelunkers made his way through a tight opening, hoping to find a large passageway. At that point, the young man got stuck, and after his companions failed to free him, search and rescue crews were called to the scene.
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rapid City, South Dakota
Rapid City might be best known as the gateway to Mount Rushmore, but this friendly location has a lot to offer in its own right. There are a variety of things to do in Rapid City that range from exciting outdoor adventures to top-notch museums and restaurants. Attractions such as the national parks, stunning Black Hills Mountain Range, and lots of South Dakota history are sure to turn any visit to the Mount Rushmore State into a great trip!
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Real Estate: Check out these 3 homes in the Black Hills area listed for under $500,000
RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you are looking for a new home, consider checking out these three houses in the Black Hills area that are all listed under $500,000. These listings will have open houses over the weekend as well. For more open house events in the Black Hills,...
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 9-14
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Q&A with Rowan Grace: Learn more about the Rapid City native’s experience on NBC’s “The Voice”. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device...
KELOLAND TV
RCPD looking for suspect in fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian crash overnight in Rapid City. Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found a juvenile female unresponsive at the intersection of E. Van Buren and N. LaCrosse Street. Witnesses say the female was walking on the sidewalk...
newscenter1.tv
Cave Rescue in the Black Hills; Here’s how the 18 hour event unfolded
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A series of events took place, starting on Friday, Oct. 7, that resulted in a caver getting stuck for 18 hours. Here’s how the events unfolded:. With over 500 known, and many yet to be discovered, caves in the Black Hills, you would think that this would be a more common occurrence. However, the last time that something like this happened in the Black Hills was in 1989 at Wind Cave, when Rachel Cox was lost for 37 hours.
newscenter1.tv
LOOK: Check out over 60 PHOTOS from high school football action on Friday night
There were a lot of exciting high school football games on Friday, Oct. 14. Take a look at over 60 of our favorite photos from football games at Rapid City Central, Sturgis, Belle Fourche and Rapid City Christian.
newscenter1.tv
Here are the three Black Hills rodeos among the PRCA’s nominees for their annual awards banquet
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The PRCA has released its list of nominees for its annual awards banquet coming up in December. This year, three local rodeos are once again in the running for rodeo of the year. Rodeo Rapid City:. Rodeo Rapid City is among the top five nominees...
