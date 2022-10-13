RAPID CITY, S.D. – Box Elder held their inaugural Boxtoberfest on Saturday, October 15. Boxtoberfest kicked off with the tapping of the first keg. There were also a cornhole tournament, a food truck from Wall Meat, a polka band and, of course, a lot of beer. Hairy Cow Brewing Company was there to show off some of their brews to get people excited about the business coming to town. Construction is expected to start in the spring, with the hope that it’ll be finished by the fall.

BOX ELDER, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO