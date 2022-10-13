ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington County, SD

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Octoberfest comes to Box Elder with “Boxtoberfest”

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Box Elder held their inaugural Boxtoberfest on Saturday, October 15. Boxtoberfest kicked off with the tapping of the first keg. There were also a cornhole tournament, a food truck from Wall Meat, a polka band and, of course, a lot of beer. Hairy Cow Brewing Company was there to show off some of their brews to get people excited about the business coming to town. Construction is expected to start in the spring, with the hope that it’ll be finished by the fall.
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Why the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons Believe in Girls event is so “big”

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons held their annual BIG event at Western Dakota Tech on Saturday, October 15. Believe in Girls, or BIG, has been around for a long time. The organization started in Sioux Falls and was brought to Rapid City because of the great opportunities it presents. This year was its fourth year in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
newsdakota.com

Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota

MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
MITCHELL, SD
newscenter1.tv

Warmer temperatures will return this week, but how long will they stick around?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like for the third week of October!. Temperatures will gradually rise to the 70’s by the end of the week as a large upper-level ridge moves over the area. A strong cold front is expected to move through the area on Saturday evening, dropping the temperatures considerably for Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
kotatv.com

Rescues saved a man from an exploration in the cavern.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of cave enthusiasts explored a cavern on Oct.7-8 when one caver went deep into the cave and got stuck. Paha Sapa Grotto, a local cave-exploration group, received permission from private landowners to explore a cave on their property. While there, one of the spelunkers made his way through a tight opening, hoping to find a large passageway. At that point, the young man got stuck, and after his companions failed to free him, search and rescue crews were called to the scene.
RAPID CITY, SD
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rapid City, South Dakota

Rapid City might be best known as the gateway to Mount Rushmore, but this friendly location has a lot to offer in its own right. There are a variety of things to do in Rapid City that range from exciting outdoor adventures to top-notch museums and restaurants. Attractions such as the national parks, stunning Black Hills Mountain Range, and lots of South Dakota history are sure to turn any visit to the Mount Rushmore State into a great trip!
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 9-14

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Q&A with Rowan Grace: Learn more about the Rapid City native’s experience on NBC’s “The Voice”. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD looking for suspect in fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian crash overnight in Rapid City. Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found a juvenile female unresponsive at the intersection of E. Van Buren and N. LaCrosse Street. Witnesses say the female was walking on the sidewalk...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Cave Rescue in the Black Hills; Here’s how the 18 hour event unfolded

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A series of events took place, starting on Friday, Oct. 7, that resulted in a caver getting stuck for 18 hours. Here’s how the events unfolded:. With over 500 known, and many yet to be discovered, caves in the Black Hills, you would think that this would be a more common occurrence. However, the last time that something like this happened in the Black Hills was in 1989 at Wind Cave, when Rachel Cox was lost for 37 hours.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy