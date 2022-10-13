ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Shootings of police officers highlight a rise in violence and distrust

Over a 24-hour period last Wednesday, several police officers from departments across the country were shot in the line of duty. In Decatur, Illinois, two police officers were shot while making a traffic stop, and officers shot and killed the suspect, police said. In Philadelphia, three SWAT team members were...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy