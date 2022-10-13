Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Shootings of police officers highlight a rise in violence and distrust
Over a 24-hour period last Wednesday, several police officers from departments across the country were shot in the line of duty. In Decatur, Illinois, two police officers were shot while making a traffic stop, and officers shot and killed the suspect, police said. In Philadelphia, three SWAT team members were...
KTVZ
George Floyd’s family considering lawsuit against Kanye West after fentanyl claim
Kanye West’s latest controversial remarks could land him in a legal battle. The artist and entrepreneur, who has changed his name to Ye, spoke on a recent episode of the podcast “Drink Champs,” where he discussed the death of George Floyd and several other topics. “I watched...
KTVZ
Nikolas Cruz has avoided the death penalty. Here’s what’s next for him now
Here’s what we know: Nikolas Cruz, the now 24-year-old who admitted to killing 17 people in Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018, has avoided the death penalty. A jury on Thursday recommended he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, a...
Comments / 0