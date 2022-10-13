It was last week that the Vermilion County Board placed their proposed $46.9 million budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 on display. Also last week, County Board Chairman Larry Baughn appeared with Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program; explaining the important project the Finance Committee undertook this year. And that was a series of many meetings, over many months, for the purpose of updating the salaries for every non-elected Vermilion County employee. As Baughn explained to Laura Williams, there are so many important county jobs; and you want good people doing them.

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO