ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Jersey lawmakers want to toughen state's already strict gun laws

By Madeleine Wright
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2CEo_0iYAFneT00

New Jersey wants to strength already strict gun laws 01:59

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation. Now, an effort is underway to make them even tougher.

Lawmakers in the Garden State are taking action on gun violence.

"We have to protect New Jersey,"  Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-Middlesex/Somerset) said, "and that's what this bill has done."

On Thursday, the New Jersey Assembly and Senate introduced legislation requiring residents who want to buy a gun purchase liability insurance and complete additional gun safety training.

People with mental disorders or alcoholism would be banned from getting a concealed carry permit.

"For me, as a responsible law-abiding citizen, this bill really changes very little," Danielsen said. "But for millions, this bill will provide the safety without constitutional conflict."

Handguns would also be banned in 25 types of public spaces, including bars, beaches, stadiums and day care centers.

The legislation is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June to strike down a New York law that limits people from carrying guns in public.

"While I respect the institution of the United States Supreme Court, candidly in this one, they got it wrong," Assemblyman Craig Coughlin (D-19th Dist.) said.

Lawmakers say the bill is certain to face legal scrutiny.

Most of the people CBS Philadelphia talked to were in favor of the legislation.

"I think it's a good idea that people go through all this," Mary Capriotti, of Bordentown, said. "As long as they don't have no priors or any problems with the law or drugs or anything and why not?"

"I don't think people's ability to have guns should be taken away," Erica Melton, of Bordentown, said, "but they do need stricter background checks for people who purchase them."

The Assembly Judiciary Committee is planning to vote on the bill Monday.

The full body of the General Assembly is expected to vote on Oct. 27.

Comments / 5

William R. Stabler
3d ago

most of this bill will get shot down. You can't keep law abiding citizens from arming themselves. Why is it that politicians are so dense?

Reply(1)
2
Related
CBS Philly

Fight for Black voters in US Senate race intensifies in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The midterm elections are just 22 days away and the fight for Black and Brown voters intensifies in a close Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race. Black voters throughout the commonwealth are at the center of an increasingly competitive race."In every federal election, there's a lot of attention on Philadelphia," Committee of Seventy President Al Schmidt said. "We're the biggest county in the biggest swing state in America and who our voters vote for will likely decide which party controls the United States Senate."The eyes of the nation will once again be focusing on Pennsylvania, as the balance of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS3 talks to Sam Hoff of Delaware State University about the tight PA Senate race

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown is on to Election Day. Three weeks from Tuesday, voters will cast their ballots.We have some big races here in Pennsylvania, some getting national attention.CBS3 talked to Dr. Sam Hoff with Delaware State University.John Fetterman campaigned in Delaware County over the weekend and Mehmet Oz has also been in our area recently.Watch the full interview in the video above.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS New York

N.J. lawmakers introduce bill with new restrictions on carrying guns

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey's concealed carry laws could be changing again. Lawmakers are hoping to enact tough, new restrictions on who can carry handguns and where. Thursday, CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. "We are doing this because we know that gun safety does not conflict with safe gun ownership," said New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D). Coughlin and Senate President Nick Scutari (D) introduced what they hope will stand as the most restrictive gun carry laws in the country. "People are allowed to legally have guns, hunt with guns, and legally allowed to bear arms....
POLITICS
CBS Philly

Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone's property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been "placed around the perimeter of the sign." "Obviously, this was designed to inflict punishment on anyone who attempted to remove the sign," police said in a social media post. Police said they inspected all campaign signs and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2019 has left some ambiguity about which ballots get counted, and state Republicans are requesting clarity from the Department of State over the matter. While Republicans point to a recent federal ruling, the Department cites a state ruling to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar

There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Federal labor officer admits $14K scam of NJ contractors

An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
96K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy