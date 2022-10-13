Read full article on original website
Related
995qyk.com
How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?
Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
suncoastnews.com
Multicultural Parade and Festival in Brooksville
What’s better than barbecued meat on a stick? Not much in the eyes of Cavon Pope, 6, of Spring Hill. Cavon was one of many attending the Multicultural Parade & Festival staged by the Hernando Hispanic Heritage group in downtown Brooksville on Oct. 8.
naturecoaster.com
October 2022 Citrus County Land Development Updates
October 2022 Citrus County Land Development Updates. Affordable Secure Storage has requested two building permits (2022-13657 and 2022-13864) for two 16,000 SF mini-warehouse buildings at their site at 3532 N Carl G Rose Hwy (SR-200) in Hernando. Meadowcrest Animal Clinic has requested a building permit (2022-13878) for a new 3,264...
Zephyrhills hands Pasco its 1st loss of the season in the 65th edition of the 9-Mile War
DADE CITY, FLORIDA- In the 65th edition of the 9-Mile War between the Zephyrhills Bulldogs and Pasco Pirates, there was a lot more on the line than just bragging rights. Also on the line as well was a key district game, in which both the Bulldogs and Pirates have figured along as the ...
HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbor: Kenneth Featherling
When Kenneth Featherling graduated from his East Saint Louis, Illinois, high school in 1969, and joined the U.S. Air Force so he could see the world, he embarked on a career path that would see him succeed in both the military and later law enforcement. Featherling’s Air Force career covered...
Tampa Bay News Wire
25th Annual Florida Craft Art Festival 2022 features top artists
Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The25th Annual Florida CraftArtFestival on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood and admission is free.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River falls short on homecoming
CRYSTAL RIVER — The Crystal River football team may have fallen short of victory Friday night against Dunnellon, but it wasn’t due to lack of effort. Players on both teams left it all on the field in an outstanding homecoming contest at Bramlett Stadium. In the end, the visiting Tigers made a few more plays and escaped town with an 18-15 victory.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
What is your favourite thing to order at a restaurants? Is it a nicesteak? If that's your answer then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of these places, pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Lakeland Electric Updates City Commission on Storm Outages
Lakeland Electric Assistant General Manager Joey Curry reported to the Lakeland City Commission on Friday afternoon on the city-owned utility’s performance during and after Hurricane Ian. Curry noted that 63,523 customers lost power during the storm – some as early as Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28, as the outer bands...
Pasco deputies find man missing from Zephyrhills
Pasco County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing, endangered 45-year-old man.
Villages Daily Sun
The Villages has a most scenic way to walk
The Villages Health seeks to help residents start their days with getting active. It holds community walks around The Villages that people can sign up for now. Group walks with The Villages Health were popular with diabetes prevention courses, so it expanded the offerings. “We’ve had such success with the...
naturecoaster.com
Public is invited to Wings in the Garden Native Plant Event October 29
October is designated “Native Plant Month” in Florida. The Hernando County Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society invites the public to their October 29 Wings in the Garden showcase at the Nature Coast Botanical Gardens, 1489 Parker Ave, Spring Hill, FL 34606, which wraps up a month of events.
BECKHAM ANNOUNCED AS GENERAL MANAGER OF LAKELAND ELECTRIC
City Manager Shawn Sherrouse is pleased to announce Mike Beckham as General Manager of Lakeland Electric, effective Sunday, October 16, 2022. Beckham had been serving as Interim General Manager since April 2022 when previous Lakeland Electric General Manager Joel Ivy accepted a position with Lubbock Power & Light. Sherrouse said,...
Tampa woman, 81, killed after car hits tree in Land O’Lakes
An 81-year-old woman was killed after the car she was riding in collided with a tree in Land O'Lakes.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
DeSantis speaks at campaign event in Tampa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at a Republican campaign event in Tampa on Saturday afternoon.
suncoastnews.com
Sheriff’s charity offering rugs for sale
Hernando County Sheriff's Charities is conducting a fundraiser, selling extra-large tapestry throws (blankets). The throws have a background design of the thin blue line flag with the Hernando County Sheriff's star in the middle. The throws are very high quality and will last a long time. They are very large...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
WCJB
Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP: Golf cart collides with girl, 5, on Citrus County Speedway access road
A golf cart collided with a 5-year-old girl at the Citrus County Speedway after the child ran onto an access road at the Inverness racetrack. Prior to the 6:45 p.m. crash Saturday, Oct. 15, a 42-year-old Hernando man was driving a green Club Car south on an unnamed and paved access road shared at the speedway by pedestrians, race cars and racetrack equipment, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Comments / 0