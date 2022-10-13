Richmond Art Center celebrates Dia de los Muertos ‘to educate people about such an important cultural event.’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
2022 Oakland A’s Season ReviewIBWAAOakland, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
48hills.org
‘We Were Hyphy’ goes dumb on the Bay’s immortal musical movement
In the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s, the Bay Area felt like a different planet. Before the arrival of gentrified tech money, before social media, before it was standard to simply Google a word to find out its definition, you simply had to be present as a participant to know what it was like here. And for those who lived the life during that time, there is no shortage of stories to be shared.
sfstandard.com
SF’s Largest Filipino Festival Is Now a Daytime Party
UNDSCVRD, the largest Filipino festival in San Francisco returns to its original home in SoMa on Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 6 p.m. Previously a night market organized by Filipino community hub Kultivate Labs in partnership with the SOMA Pilipinas Cultural District, this iteration will be a daytime, theme park-style party.
Eater
This Historic Bay Area Restaurant Is Hosting Its Third Annual Ube Baking Competition
Bay Area ube fanatics and Halloween enthusiasts rejoice: an annual baking competition returns to one of the Bay’s oldest restaurants this weekend. That’s thanks to 7 Mile House’s owner Vanessa Garcia, the eighth owner of the Brisbane shop and restaurant that was built way back in 1889 (before that, it was a toll gate). Garcia is proud of her Filipino heritage, so when she started the Ube BakeOff in 2019, it was as a way to celebrate October’s Filipino Heritage Month. Now the contest is in its third year, running from October 12 to 17, with customers flocking to the historic restaurant to sample ube treats. “Even before the ube craze we decided to hold a contest where we ask home bakers to compete,” Garcia says, “We’re just really happy we can help people with the 7 Mile audience. And the bakers are really good.”
berkeleyside.org
A treasure hunter shares her stash in Solano shop
Umami Home + Gift on lower Solano Avenue is a beautifully curated mix of new and vintage, and a feast of colors, textures and styles. Fair trade baskets woven by women artisans from all across Africa are displayed alongside unique vintage baskets from Bay Area estate sales or flea markets. Ditto for the glassware: three vintage pitcher-and-glass sets — one pink, one green, one blue — came from auctions, while the colorful Moroccan tea glasses displayed nearby are brand new.
Eater
The Tijuana-Style Taco Pop-Up That’s Earned a Cult Following in the East Bay
The first thing you’ll notice driving past Tacos Mi Reynita: there’s a line, and it’s always long. That’s how it’s been since day one for this popular East Oakland pop-up that emerged onto the taco scene a year and a half ago. The reason? Despite...
SFist
At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District
A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
Samoan community mentor ID'd as man killed in mass shooting near UC Berkeley
Isamaeli Mataafa, a 29-year-old ministry student at the Pacific School of Religion, was the man killed. Family and friends say Mataafa was someone very active at his church and the Samoan community in San Lorenzo.
SFGate
20 of the best things to do in the San Francisco Bay Area for Halloween
The San Francisco Bay Area is a hotbed for all things horror. It was once the famed home of Jack Skellington’s original Halloween Town, after all. As soon as October rolls around, there’s fall foliage to find and influencers to dodge at pumpkin patches, haunted houses to brave your way through and costumes to curate. It can all get a little overwhelming.
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
SFist
Sunday Links: In Some '90s Nostalgia, Toys 'R' Us Has Returned to the Bay Area
This weekend, Macy’s stores across SF and San Jose are debuting new Toys 'R' Us pop-ups. The Toys 'R' Us shop inside of Macy’s Union Square is on the second floor of the store, stretching 8,000 square feet; the Macy’s Valley Fair location has a 7,000 square foot Toys 'R' Us pop-up and is located on the lower level; it's unclear how long these pop-ups will be hosted (or if they'll become permanent fixtures in participating Macy's locations), but it's understood they'll at least be up for the holiday season. [KRON4]
richmondconfidential.org
Bay fishers still reeling from summer’s red tide, which could make a fall return
As dozens of dead fish pile along the shoreline, rotting under the baking sun, the stench is a minor inconvenience to the local anglers who are struggling with the financial burdens brought on by the recent algae bloom. In late July, the San Francisco Bay Area witnessed the largest Heterosigma...
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
SFist
Saturday Links: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized, Over 60 Windows Broken
A security camera recently filmed dozens of windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco being broken. In a statement released by the children's hospital, a spokesperson confirmed there has been an arrest in this case; there were at least 67 glass panels around the San Francisco child hospital smashed — and many have yet to be fixed. [NBC Bay Area]
The Palm Court $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
This burger exemplifies the bourgeois-ification of San Francisco.
School photos a no-show over one year later for students, parents of Hayward charter school
The parents of some students at Hayward Twin Oaks Montessori School said they reached out to the photographer, but did not receive a response.
KTVU FOX 2
Unidentified patient at San Francisco General Hospital
San Francisco General Hospital is asking the public for help in identifying a patient. The man was found on Mission and 9th streets shortly before noon Wednesday.
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
KTVU FOX 2
Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident
BURLINGAME, Calif. - A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago. Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.
One of the world's greatest chefs was found dead in SF. His killing is still unsolved.
At the height of his fame, someone killed chef Masa Kobayashi at his San Francisco home.
Oakland Rockridge residents rally for affordable housing
OAKLAND -- Downtown Oakland isn't a ghost town but it's not exactly teeming with life, either. Many feel that what's needed is to have more people living in the area. Tina Robinson works in an upper Broadway shopping center and she would love to live nearby."I would move in there. I would come," she said. "I would come, because I'm working right there!"At issue is a former Safeway shopping site at the corner of Broadway and Pleasant Valley Avenue.Years ago, a new store was built next to it but the old lot has been empty ever...
