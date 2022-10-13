Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
‘Game of Thrones’ Executive Producer Frank Doelger to Be Showrunner on Surveillance Drama ‘Concordia’
Six-time Primetime Emmy award-winner Frank Doelger, whose credits include “Game of Thrones,” “The Swarm,” “John Adams” and “Rome,” and Intaglio Films, a joint venture between Beta Film and ZDF Studios, have started production on surveillance drama thriller “Concordia,” set in an experimental utopian community.
Register Citizen
‘Ticket to Paradise’ Is Already a Hit Overseas. Will the Julia Roberts and George Clooney Rom-Com Charm U.S. Audiences?
Admittedly, it seems strange to suggest a movie with megawatt talent like Roberts and Clooney could be anything other than a massive triumph. But even in pre-pandemic times, romantic comedies were challenged at the box office. It’s been especially stark in the COVID era; although “The Lost City” with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum beat expectations with $190 million globally, Billy Eichner’s “Bros” has faced an uphill battle to reach $10.8 million worldwide.
Marlon Wayans Joked That Will Smith Might Replace Him In "Bel-Air" Season 2 After Talking About The Chris Rock Slap In A Comedy Special
Marlon chatted with BuzzFeed about the fate of his character and the role Will Smith could play in that decision.
Register Citizen
Harrison Ford Joins Marvel’s ‘Captain America: New World Order’ as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, Replacing William Hurt
The legendary actor will step in as Thaddeus ”Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, for 2024’s ”Captain America: New World Order” starring Anthony Mackie. More from Variety. Kevin Smith Says Directing a Marvel or Star Wars Movie Is a 'Fool's Errand': 'Fandom Is Rabid'...
Register Citizen
Jim Packer Sets New Deal as Worldwide TV Distribution Chief for Lionsgate
CANNES — International TV sales veteran Jim Packer has set a multi-year deal with Lionsgate that will keep him on the senior management team as president of worldwide TV distribution. News of his contract extension was revealed Oct. 17, just as the Mipcom content marketplace kicks off this week in Cannes, bringing the global TV community together for the first full time in three years.
Zendaya and Josh O’Connor Trained with Tennis Pro for Three Months for Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Challengers’
Zendaya spent three months training to move like a tennis pro, and the two-time “Euphoria” Emmy winner is ready to compete in the U.S. Open according to “Challengers” director Luca Guadagnino. The love-love dramedy stars Zendaya as a tennis player-turned-coach Tashi who oversees her husband Art’s (Mike Faist) career. But when Art winds up on a losing streak, he is forced to play against his childhood best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick (Josh O’Connor), igniting a tense love triangle with queer undertones. “They spent like three months working very hard,” Guadagnino told Variety of the trio of actors. “Everybody – technically, athletically.” Former professional...
People Are Sharing Awkward Celebrity Encounters They've Had, And Oh Lord, I'm So Embarrassed For Them
To the person who stepped on Tina Fey's toes during a photo op after a Saturday Night Live episode: I'm so, so sorry.
Janelle Monáe Ignites the Red Carpet in Fiery Red Christian Siriano Gown and Dramatic Headpiece at BFI London Film Festival
Janelle Monáe attended the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Sunday at the BFI London Film Festival in a campy fiery red ensemble. The actress-singer wore a statement-making red dress that included a turtleneck neckline, sheer bodice and long-sleeve arms with a red bra underneath. A two-tiered balloon ruffle skirt with a train completed the look. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style Monáe literally topped off the outfit with a matching oversize pleated headpiece. She accessorized with Misho Katana Leo earrings and several rings from Fernando...
Netflix Rolls Out Feature to Transfer Viewer Profiles to New Accounts
Netflix is rolling out a profile transfer feature that will allow users to port over their viewer profiles — complete with personalized recommendations, viewing history and “my list” settings — over to a new membership account beginning this Monday. The feature update seems part of Netflix’s latest crackdown on account sharing that began in earnest last year, when the company began prompting users to verify their identities to continue using the account. Though that method was short-lived, Netflix has gone on to test out adding fees in select regions to allow primary account holders to add users outside of their households...
Register Citizen
Thierry Fremaux Breaks Down Charles Vanel’s ‘In the Night,’ Ignored When Released, Now Considered a Masterpiece
At a time when heritage cinema is booming – thanks to outstanding progress in conservation standards and a growth in demand – Lyon’s Lumière heritage film festival Lumière is playing a leading role in uncovering long-forgotten cinematic gems. “Dans la Nuit” (“In the Night”), widely...
Register Citizen
Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Midnights’ Lyric on Times Square Spotify Billboard
Go ‘head Taylor, give us the crumbs! On Sunday night, Swifties in New York City were surprised with a massive Spotify billboard in Times Square that revealed the first lyrical taste from album Midnights, out Friday. “I should not be left to my own devices,” read the billboard.
Comments / 0