ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

‘Ticket to Paradise’ Is Already a Hit Overseas. Will the Julia Roberts and George Clooney Rom-Com Charm U.S. Audiences?

Admittedly, it seems strange to suggest a movie with megawatt talent like Roberts and Clooney could be anything other than a massive triumph. But even in pre-pandemic times, romantic comedies were challenged at the box office. It’s been especially stark in the COVID era; although “The Lost City” with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum beat expectations with $190 million globally, Billy Eichner’s “Bros” has faced an uphill battle to reach $10.8 million worldwide.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Jim Packer Sets New Deal as Worldwide TV Distribution Chief for Lionsgate

CANNES — International TV sales veteran Jim Packer has set a multi-year deal with Lionsgate that will keep him on the senior management team as president of worldwide TV distribution. News of his contract extension was revealed Oct. 17, just as the Mipcom content marketplace kicks off this week in Cannes, bringing the global TV community together for the first full time in three years.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Zendaya and Josh O’Connor Trained with Tennis Pro for Three Months for Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Challengers’

Zendaya spent three months training to move like a tennis pro, and the two-time “Euphoria” Emmy winner is ready to compete in the U.S. Open according to “Challengers” director Luca Guadagnino. The love-love dramedy stars Zendaya as a tennis player-turned-coach Tashi who oversees her husband Art’s (Mike Faist) career. But when Art winds up on a losing streak, he is forced to play against his childhood best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick (Josh O’Connor), igniting a tense love triangle with queer undertones. “They spent like three months working very hard,” Guadagnino told Variety of the trio of actors. “Everybody – technically, athletically.” Former professional...
TENNIS
WWD

Janelle Monáe Ignites the Red Carpet in Fiery Red Christian Siriano Gown and Dramatic Headpiece at BFI London Film Festival

Janelle Monáe attended the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Sunday at the BFI London Film Festival in a campy fiery red ensemble. The actress-singer wore a statement-making red dress that included a turtleneck neckline, sheer bodice and long-sleeve arms with a red bra underneath. A two-tiered balloon ruffle skirt with a train completed the look. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style Monáe literally topped off the outfit with a matching oversize pleated headpiece. She accessorized with Misho Katana Leo earrings and several rings from Fernando...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Rolls Out Feature to Transfer Viewer Profiles to New Accounts

Netflix is rolling out a profile transfer feature that will allow users to port over their viewer profiles — complete with personalized recommendations, viewing history and “my list” settings — over to a new membership account beginning this Monday. The feature update seems part of Netflix’s latest crackdown on account sharing that began in earnest last year, when the company began prompting users to verify their identities to continue using the account. Though that method was short-lived, Netflix has gone on to test out adding fees in select regions to allow primary account holders to add users outside of their households...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy