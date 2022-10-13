ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Sam Smith Announces Fourth Album ‘Gloria’: It ‘Feels Like a Coming of Age’

Following the success of their single “Unholy” with Kim Petras, Sam Smith is ready for what’s next: their fourth studio album. On Monday, the British singer announced that their LP Gloria will be released on Jan. 27, 2023. “It feels like emotional, sexual, and spiritual liberation,” Smith...
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Beyonce Collaborators, Country Titans: Who Will Be the First-Ever Grammy Songwriter of the Year?

The newly created Grammy Award for songwriter of the year is shaping up to be a tight race, with 62 potential nominees in contention, including such major hitmakers as The-Dream, Amy Allen, Natalie Hemby (pictured above, L-R), Justin Tranter, James Fauntleroy, Shane McAnally, Ali Tamposi, Kat Dahlia, Edgar Barrera, Omer Fedi, Scott Harris, Tobias Jesso Jr., Desmond Child, and dozens more.
MUSIC
Register Citizen

N.O.R.E. Apologizes for Airing Kanye West’s ‘Hurtful’ Antisemitic and George Floyd Comments on ‘Drink Champs’

N.O.R.E. (real name: Victor Santiago), who challenged West only occasionally during the interview, was on the receiving end of many angry social media posts for his tacit acceptance of many of the comments. More from Variety. Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Condemned by Anti-Defamation League: 'It's Dangerous'. “I made a mistake...
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

‘Ticket to Paradise’ Is Already a Hit Overseas. Will the Julia Roberts and George Clooney Rom-Com Charm U.S. Audiences?

Admittedly, it seems strange to suggest a movie with megawatt talent like Roberts and Clooney could be anything other than a massive triumph. But even in pre-pandemic times, romantic comedies were challenged at the box office. It’s been especially stark in the COVID era; although “The Lost City” with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum beat expectations with $190 million globally, Billy Eichner’s “Bros” has faced an uphill battle to reach $10.8 million worldwide.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy