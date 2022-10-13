Stanford vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Fighting Irish Look for More Momentum Against Reeling Cardinal

Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Stanford Cardinals vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (ND) game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

Momentum is quite evident for both the Stanford Cardinal and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish entering their Week 7 matchup, except it's flowing in opposite directions for the two teams.

Related: College Football Predictions for Every Game in Week 7

Stanford took down FCS foe Colgate in Week 1 but has since lost each of its next four games, all against Pac-12 opponents. All but one of the Cardinal's four losses have been by at least 13 points — including against top-15 opponents USC and Oregon. Last week's loss to Oregon State was the lone exception, as it came by just a single point.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, opened the season with a pair of losses to Ohio State and Marshall, but the Fighting Irish have bounced back with three straight wins. Coming off a Week 5 bye, Notre Dame kept moving forward with a 28-20 win over then-No. 16 BYU that knocked the Cougars out of the Top 25 and resulted in Notre Dame receiving votes for the first time since Week 3.

The Fighting Irish have won each of the last three meetings in this series, most recently cruising to a 45-14 victory in the 2021 regular-season finale. This streak comes after Stanford won seven of nine matchups between 2009 and 2017, including a three-game streak of its own (2015-17).

Stanford at Notre Dame

Kickoff: Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

Spread : Notre Dame -17

Tickets: As low as $57 on SITickets.com *

When Stanford Has the Ball

Tanner McKee leads this offense into the midpoint of its season looking to maintain the positive gains made in recent weeks. Last week against Oregon State, McKee completed 20 of 36 passes for 269 yards and a pair of touchdowns, notching — in just his 16th game as a Cardinal — his ninth career game with two or more TD passes and 11th with at least 200 passing yards. He did, however, throw an interception in the Cardinal's final play on offense, one of five on the season. McKee has just one 300-yard performance thus far, and it came in the opener against Colgate.

For Stanford to continue to make strides on offense, others besides McKee need to produce. Running back Casey Filkins is someone to watch as he enters this game second in the Pac-12 and top 25 nationally with 129 all-purpose yards per game. Taking over as the primary backfield option following E.J. Smith's season-ending injury, Filkins has gone over 100 yards from scrimmage in three of his last four games. But last week he was held to just 62 rushing yards on 21 carries in the tough loss to the Beavers, although he did find the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the season.

Another factor will be wide receiver Michael Wilson, whose per-game average of 75.5 receiving yards places him just outside of the top 50 in the nation. But when Wilson makes a catch, it tends to be a big gain, as his 302 yards have come on just 15 catches. His 20.1 yards per reception average is the best in the Pac-12 and good enough for top-20 status overall. Brycen Tremayne and Benjamin Yurosek have also contributed in the passing game, but Wilson has far and away been Stanford's most explosive target.

Notre Dame has been fairly solid on defense this season, but some lapses in tackling and a few blown coverage assignments kept BYU in the game in the second half last week. The Fighting Irish also haven't been able to generate many takeaways, as their two are tied for the fewest takeaways in the nation. But this unit has been able to create havoc up front and behind the line of scrimmage, including 11 sacks in the last three games alone.

When Notre Dame Has the Ball

After a rough start, quarterback Drew Pyne has settled in nicely after taking over as the starter. His 72.5 percent completion rate would be a single-season record if he's able to maintain that level of accuracy. Last week against BYU, Pyne went 22-of-28 for 262 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Two of those scoring strikes went to tight end Michael Mayer, who continued to etch his name into the Notre Dame record books. His 10 receptions against the Cougars were the most by an FBS tight end this season and set a new single-game mark for the Irish. The previous record was nine, which Mayer had already done twice. In addition to leading the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns this season, Mayer also leads FBS tight ends in catches (33) and is tied for second among his peers with five touchdown grabs and is solo second with 70.2 receiving yards per game. For good measure, Mayer set the all-time career record for receptions by a Notre Dame tight end in the second quarter of last week's game and needs just one more touchdown to tie Ken McAfee (14).

The Irish's ground attack has been a joint production with Chris Tyree, Audric Estime, and Logan Diggs all helping the team average 175 rushing yards per game. The trio has picked things up recently, totaling 823 yards from scrimmage over the last three games, the most for running backs in a three-game span in nearly 20 years (833 in 2003 against Navy, BYU, and Stanford).

Stanford and Notre Dame have one thing in common when it comes to defense — both units have generated just two takeaways. The Cardinal have recorded a pair of interceptions while allowing 10 touchdown passes. Their issues against the run have been even worse, as they rank 121st nationally at 207 yards per game allowed. Stanford has done a good job when it comes to getting off the field. Opponents are converting 31.8 percent of their third-down opportunities. That mark is good for second in the Pac-12 and 30th nationally.

Final Analysis

A surprising yet intriguing note: Up until Filkins' touchdown run on the Cardinal's opening possession against Oregon State, Stanford had not led at any point against an FBS opponent in nearly a year, with their last such lead coming on Oct. 30, 2021, against Washington. The Cardinal led that game 3-0 after the first quarter but ultimately lost 20-13, which pretty much sums up the story for David Shaw's team the last few seasons. Even though neither defense has created many turnovers that aspect could play a key role in this game. But there's no question which team has more momentum right now, especially since Stanford has lost 11 in a row to FBS teams. Included in that stretch is last season's 45-14 beatdown courtesy of Notre Dame. It may not be the same margin this time, but there's no reason to expect a different result, especially not with the Fighting Irish's offense rounding into form.

Prediction: Notre Dame 30, Stanford 20

Podcast: Complete Week 7 Preview, Predictions, and Picks Against the Spread + Latest in Coaching News

— Written by Juan Jose Rodriguez, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and a 2019 graduate of the University of Notre Dame. Rodriguez was an intern for Athlon during summer 2017 and worked for a variety of media outlets on campus, including as the editor-in-chief of Scholastic Magazine . Follow him on Twitter @JuanJoseRG02 .

*Price as of publication.