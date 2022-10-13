ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Here's Why Stephen A. Smith Is 'Ashamed' Of Tom Brady

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpmHF_0iYAEmf700

© Julie Vennitti Botos / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stephen A. Smith is "ashamed" of NFL quarterback Tom Brady this week, and it may surprise you as to why.

In Week 5, Brady and the Buccaneers took a commanding 21-0 lead over the Falcons in the third quarter. However, Atlanta slowly crept its way back into the game by scoring 15 fourth-quarter points.

Needing a defensive stop, the Falcons defense appeared to rise up to the challenge. But a bogus roughing the passer penalty was called on Grady Jarrett for making contact with Brady.

The call stole the Falcons' momentum and allowed Brady and the Bucs to run out the clock. Stephen A. Smith is "ashamed" of Brady for working the refs to get the call.

“I’m not going to lie to you, and some people are gonna look at me and say I’m utterly crazy for saying this: I’m pretty damn ashamed of Tom Brady, too,” Smith said Monday on ESPN. “Tom Brady looked at the ref and was looking for a call. ‘Where’s the call?’ I know, win at all costs. But, damn, talk about taking the competitive fervor out of the mix. Win fairly. What are you looking at the referee for? You’re Tom Brady, you’re a seven-time champion. You know what kind of things you’ve endured throughout these years in the league. What the hell are you looking at the official to make a call on that play?”

He's not wrong. Tom Brady has made a habit out of looking to the refs to try and fetch a call.

With that being said, name one NFL quarterback who doesn't do the same thing. It's common in the NFL.

Tom Brady can't be at fault here. It's the refs who need to be blamed for getting so easily persuaded by the veteran quarterback.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL
hypebeast.com

Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders’ Son To Represent His BRADY™ Apparel Brand

With the current NFL game season underway, 7x Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has his hands full – both on and off the field. As he seeks to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory this season, he’s also pulling double duty as co-founder of his namesake BRADY™ clothing company, and mentor to his new brand ambassador signee, Shedeur Sanders.
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Decision News

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is back in football. Just not on the playing football. Gronkowski, who's retired from his playing days, will be working as an analyst for Fox Sports for the remainder of the season. The Hall of Fame tight end's...
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick explains why he missed Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding

Robert Kraft’s wedding featured a large contingent of New England Patriots players and coaches, past and present. Bill Belichick was not a part of it. However, the Patriots head coach said Monday on WEEI that he had originally planned to attend the event, which turned out to be a surprise wedding for the 81-year-old Kraft and 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. However, Belichick said that his absence was the result of multiple discussions he’d had with the team’s chairman and CEO. With that said, Belichick said he and Kraft agreed that it was best if he stayed with the team.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Postgame News

The optics surrounding Tom Brady's getaway trip to New York this weekend are not great following the Bucs' loss to the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Friday night, Brady flew up to New York, to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding. Brady then arrived in Pittsburgh on Sunday, reportedly missing walkthroughs. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Postgame Photo Of Bill Belichick Is Going Viral

You don't see Bill Belichick smiling very often. Sunday's win called for it, though. The Patriots blew out the Browns on Sunday, as New England throttled Cleveland, 38-15. Following the game, a very happy Belichick let out a big smile during his postgame news conference. "Bill Belichick’s smile says it...
CLEVELAND, OH
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
470
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy