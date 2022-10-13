Netflix is rolling out a profile transfer feature that will allow users to port over their viewer profiles — complete with personalized recommendations, viewing history and “my list” settings — over to a new membership account beginning this Monday. The feature update seems part of Netflix’s latest crackdown on account sharing that began in earnest last year, when the company began prompting users to verify their identities to continue using the account. Though that method was short-lived, Netflix has gone on to test out adding fees in select regions to allow primary account holders to add users outside of their households...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO