kvrr.com
Spud Valley Hobby Show returns at a new location
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –The Spud Valley Hobby Show comes home to Red River Valley Fairgrounds after spending some time away at hotels around the area in previous years. For the 43rd annual show, organizers were excited for the turn out. They say there was some initial worries about...
valleynewslive.com
‘You really just feel the love and support’: Friends and family raise money for 25-year-old who was caught in severe crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While Dallas Donahue recovers in a hospital after a severe crash, friends and family gathered on Sunday to raise money and support for him through a car and bike show at the Scheels Arena. Donahue was placed into a medically induced coma, but now is awake and alert.
valleynewslive.com
NDSU students to protest against Candace Owens’ appearance at the university
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator, is slated to speak at NDSU Monday night, students are expected to protest against her appearance at the university. NDSU students are planning to protest outside the Memorial Union from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to a Facebook...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
kvrr.com
Skies Over Hogwarts begins at MSUM Planetarium
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The MSUM Planetarium brings the community together at their sold-out stars and Hogwarts show. People were entertained with an astronomy display and MSUM professors taught lessons on the Big Dipper, the solar system, and other fixtures in the sky. Kids showed off costumes as well.
kvrr.com
Walk For Vision raises money, awareness for ND Association For The Blind
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Association For The Blind hosts its 24th Walk For Vision fundraiser. The Horace Lions Club donated $6,300 to the association. Officials say most of the money will go towards its summer camps which teach those with sight loss or low vision to adapt to life with a disability.
kvrr.com
Local organizations collab in Movers for Mutts
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — 4 Luv of Dog Rescue teams up with Two Men and a Truck for an open-house adoption event. They are trying to raise awareness to rescue animals in the local community. Not only are they looking for people to adopt or foster dogs, they’re also...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Mayoral Candidate Kevin Shores: "A community is scrutinized by how well they take care of their downtrodden"
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Mayoral Candidate is running in the race to bring integrity, transparency, and a community centered lens to the position. Kevin Shores, a Navy veteran and former cosmetologist, is a Moorhead Mayoral Candidate. He joined WDAY Midday to share his vision for the position, which included the cultivation of marijuana and hemp products, a bottom-up approach to taking care of the community, and continuing his oath of service. Shores says a big reason why he joined the race is because current Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson would have ran unopposed otherwise.
fargoinc.com
Catholic Faith: Most Reverend John T. Folda, Diocese of Fargo
The Diocese of Fargo is committed to bringing spiritual healing and guidance to Fargo’s Catholic community, while also serving all in the community who are in need. With their Pastoral Center in Fargo, along with six parishes in Fargo and two in West Fargo, the Diocese of Fargo has been serving the area for 133 years.
valleynewslive.com
Parents, educators raise concerns following Barnesville swatting situation
BARNESVILLE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Sending his three elementary-aged kids to school Friday morning was a little unnerving for Matt Savageau. “To experience something like that is terrifying,” he said. Law enforcement surrounded Barnesville schools Thursday, after several fake threats of school violence were made across the region,...
kvrr.com
Court documents detail September drug raid in south Fargo neighborhood
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Court documents indicate the raid by federal agents on a home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood last month was part of a months-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring operating out of a number of homes in Fargo. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood during the...
valleynewslive.com
Police presence at ‘The Hill’ in Glyndon
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a police presence at ‘The Hill’ in Glyndon, MN. A witness in the area is saying there were at least 15 police vehicles at the establishment. This is a developing story, stay with Valley News Live for when more information...
valleynewslive.com
Student behind school threat in Barnesville released by police
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The student who sent a threatening e-mail forcing Barnesville students into lockdown Thursday was taken into custody, then released back to his parents. The Barnesville superintendent shared the news of an arrest with families via e-mail Thursday evening. The e-mail does not name the...
Times-Online
Times-Record Candidate Forum -- Sheriff Race
Times-Record Candidate Forum featuring Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin and challenger Valley City Police Department officer Sergeant Wade Hannig.
valleynewslive.com
South Moorhead liquor store burglary
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 6 am Monday morning, Moorhead police responded to a burglary call at a South Moorhead liquor store. A front window was broken at the liquor store. Police are still investigating if anything was stolen and the suspect involved.
kvrr.com
NDSU cuts the ribbon on “world class” Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota State University cuts the ribbon on the Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex. The $50 million facility is entirely privately funded. It has two turf fields including at the outdoor practice fields Bison football currently uses. The complex has a locker room, team meeting room, weight room and equipment room.
KFYR-TV
NDSU drops Dakota Marker thriller
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 113th ever meeting between North Dakota State and South Dakota State, it’s the Jackrabbits that are hopping home happy with a 23-21 win. At the half, it looked like North Dakota State was going to rumble home with the Dakota Marker trophy for only the second time in seven years. Cam Miller didn’t have one incompletion after 30 minutes, as the Bison led 21-7.
kvrr.com
Suspect arrested in swatting prank at Barnesville High School
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Barnesville High School was one of the schools in the region that were hit Thursday by threatening messages. These calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes by authorities and there was no threat. School Superintendent Jon Ellerbusch says police were notified immediately and the person...
valleynewslive.com
Camper engulfed in flames, considered total loss
NIELSVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A camper is a total loss following a fire in Polk County, MN. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 in the 200 block of W. 2nd St. in Nielsville. Multiple fire departments responded to find a 5th-wheel...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
