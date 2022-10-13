ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Final day of ACL 2022 draws tens of thousands

AUSTIN, Texas - Tens of thousands of music fans descended on Zilker Park once more Sunday as another Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped up. Sunday's headliners included the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paramore, and Kacey Musgraves. "He had never been to a concert before ever, so what an experience,...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

P!nk works through sound issues to deliver a party singalong at Weekend 2 of ACL Fest

AUSTIN, Texas — She opened with “Get the Party Started,” of course. If there was any doubt about P!nk – known for her technically and physically extravagant shows – bringing the full spectacle to Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival, that was quashed last weekend when she flew through the air using a harness and high wires.
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

Loving This Texas Man’s Method to Sneak Alcohol Into Austin City Limits

Have you ever been to a multi-day music festival? Or even just an all day music festival? It. Gets. Crazy. It's hot, there's people everywhere and usually the only place to sit is on the ground. The festivals will offer food and drinks- for a steep price, and if you want to get a little tipsy, it'll cost you. It sounds awful, but it's all about the experience, right?
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Regents takes down Hyde Park in FOX 7's Game of the Week

AUSTIN, Texas - FOX 7 Game of the Week Poll voters missed on this one, as 62% of voters predicted Hyde Park to win a battle of district unbeatens with Regents. Turns out, it was Regents staying undefeated and proving the predictors wrong in a big way, using the strength of four 2nd quarter touchdowns on their way to a 42-0 win over Hyde Park.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Widespread rain in Central Texas as cold front ends hot spell

AUSTIN, Texas - For the first time in 40 days, we have widespread rain in the area. Also, the latest cold front has pushed to the south of Central Texas ending the hot spell. Instead of being in the 90s like the last week and a half, highs will struggle to get to 70 today.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Kendra Scott aims to raise $150,000 on 6th annual Holley Day

AUSTIN, Texas — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, however, Oct. 13 spreads awareness about those who suffer from or survived metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Kendra Scott, a fashion designer and entrepreneur, is bringing awareness to MBC by throwing her sixth annual Holley Day at Kendra Scott South Congress.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Fraternities hang up banners to #SaveDirty’s

Dirty Martin’s Place has faced potential closure due to The City of Austin’s Project Connect since the spring but fraternities around West Campus continue to rally together in support of the nearly 100-year-old business. Project Connect is a multibillion-dollar transit initiative that hopes to eliminate vehicle traffic with...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 8

AUSTIN, Texas - Only four teams remain undefeated this season following the eighth week of Central Texas high school football season. Check out our rankings for Week 8 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as Seguin vs Hays, Round Rock vs Vandegrift, and Westlake vs Dripping Springs.
AUSTIN, TX

