FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
HuskerExtra's best stories from the last week, the Nebraska-Purdue matchup
The HuskerExtra staff produced some great content last week. From a breakdown of the sheer bad luck the Huskers have had in one-score games (until winning back-to-back tight matchups before Saturday), to the coaching search, basketball season and more, here's a quick run down of our best stories:. Game spotlight.
Nebraska Football: Husker fans calling for more changes after latest loss
After Nebraska football’s loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, there are some Husker fans that are out for blood. Having already seen the Cornhuskers head coach and defensive coordinator get dismissed this season, it’s unlikely that there are going to be any more staff members getting the boot. That...
Nebraska offensive line leaves Casey Thompson under pressure – again
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It might have been Purdue’s full house football party Saturday night, but Nebraska’s offensive line at times became the accommodating hosts. Another week. Another different starting five offensive linemen for the Huskers. Another evening of quarterback Casey Thompson dodging defenders in the backfield.
Husker notes: Casey Thompson says Nebraska's offense was 'hit and miss' against Purdue
That’s how Casey Thompson described Nebraska’s offensive performance against Purdue on Saturday. The Huskers scored 37 points but barely ran half as many plays as Purdue. Thompson through for 354 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions and missed Alante Brown in the end zone. “I...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers hope Keyshawn Blackstock could change game
Mickey Joseph has Nebraska football recruiting rolling quite hard these days. Back when he took over the Huskers’ head coaching job, he made it clear that he and what was left of the staff were not going to let recruiting fall by the wayside. He’s certainly held to that...
Shatel: I'm not ruling Mickey Joseph out as Nebraska's next head coach
Mickey Joseph looks the part. First off the bus, walking briskly in an all black suit with red tie. That’s a boss. Mickey Joseph acts the part. See him buzzing up and down the Husker sideline. Cheering and encouraging. Demanding fight. Counting the men on a punt formation. Totally...
Nebraska defense folds under the pressure of Aidan O’Connell and 101 Purdue plays
WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – Aidan O’Connell dropped back and scanned the field. No one open. With Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson bearing down, the Purdue sixth-year quarterback sidestepped the rush and decided to run. Facing a fourth-and-1 in the final three minutes of a one-score game, O’Connell moved ahead for three yards and paid the price with a pads crunching hit.
Trey Palmer breaks Nebraska's single-game receiving record
Simply put, Nebraska’s offense featured a cheat code Saturday night — Trey Palmer. In a 43-37 loss to Purdue, Palmer finished the night with 237 receiving yards — a Nebraska single-game program record. Of those 237 yards, 185 came in the second half. He also added a 60-yard run in the third quarter on a reverse.
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Purdue
LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Sacks hurt the numbers and the game script made it hard for NU to commit,...
Nebraska-Purdue: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Purdue. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm still knows how to do a number on Nebraska’s defense. For the last five years, the Huskers’ D has struggled to...
Grades: Purdue 43, Nebraska 37
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 43-37 loss to Purdue. For the first time all season, Nebraska’s leading rusher was not Anthony Grant or Gabe Irvin. Heck, it wasn’t even a running back at all. Enter do-it-all receiver Trey Palmer. On what was a lovely play-call from Mark Whipple, Nebraska used Palmer on the reverse and it fooled Purdue’s defense. If not for lightning speed from cornerback Jamari Brown, it would have been a touchdown for Palmer. Instead, a 60-yard rush.
Nebraska offense uses multiple explosive plays to cover up efficiency issues
WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – Sustained drives? Not so much. But Nebraska found the haymakers Saturday night. Trey Palmer was the star as the Husker offense collectively reminded again that what it lacks in ability to possess the ball, front-line blocking and third-down precision it can make up for with deep balls and explosive plays.
NU volleyball notes: How 'trust' has Husker defense clicking at the net
Nebraska’s defense — the combination of front-row blockers and back-row diggers — is remarkably good together. But the expectations may have gone up a notch for the blockers on the Husker volleyball team after a stunning display Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska racked up 16...
What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Purdue on Saturday. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm: One thing I can say about our team is they have guts, they play to the end, they work hard, they want to win. It means something to them. They stay positive through it all.
Tom's Takes: Nebraska's special teams continued to impress — and make an impact
1. The narrative around Mickey Joseph will be interesting around Nebraska this week. NU's offensive line couldn't block and the defense couldn't pressure Purdue or stop the run and the Huskers hung in there with basically the deep ball as a weapon. And yet hang in there they did, the players have become engaged in this season and this team has a fearless confidence about it.
Watkins: Nebraska replaced its stars with soldiers — and they aren't listening to the noise
MINNEAPOLIS — The lights in the Star City have lost their luster. This time last year, Nebraska basketball was dripping in preseason juice. Bolstered by the highest-rated recruiting class in program history, multiple national analysts projected the Huskers as an NCAA tournament team (one even emceed their Opening Night event). Players spoke about leading the program to new heights and “killing the Big Ten,” as Trey McGowens said at last year’s Big Ten media days. And NU used the state capital’s nickname — “the Star City” — in a highlight video released before its first game that promoted a talent-teeming roster.
Christopherson: Tough assignment awaits, but Husker mindset under Mickey Joseph makes you lean in
Others will need a lot more proof, but it's not about the others right now. Not as far as Nebraska's head ballcoach of the moment is probably concerned. The oddsmakers don't believe yet. Many now have Nebraska a 14-point underdog tonight against Purdue. But of greater matter, do Husker players believe? Do they believe after two wins in a row they can go into a likely much more difficult road environment and win under the lights? Against a veteran team prognosticators are thinking simply has too much for this Nebraska squad to contain?
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph talks Huskers' loss on the road against Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In Mickey Joseph's fourth round as interim head coach for the Huskers, Purdue came out on top in a close game: 43-47. Nebraska is now 3-4 for the season after their loss on the road. Mickey Joseph shares his thoughts on Nebraska's execution against Purdue,...
Nebraska's second-half rally falls short at Purdue, snapping two-game winning streak
WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — Nebraska football's two-game winning streak has been snapped. Despite remaining within one possession for most of the second half, the Huskers fell to Purdue 43-37 in front of a sold-out crowd at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. The Boilermakers took control early, outgaining the Huskers 296-169...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/16): Huskers grab sweep, Creighton wins in 5
(KMAland) -- Nebraska swept Northwestern, Creighton won in five, Missouri grabbed an SEC win and Iowa took Penn State to a fifth set in regional college volleyball on Sunday.
