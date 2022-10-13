Read full article on original website
3-Time Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson Battling Kidney Failure
Nate Robinson -- a three-time NBA slam dunk champion -- announced he's been battling kidney failure for four years ... and is undergoing treatment. Robinson shared the news on Saturday, saying, "I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have been privately dealing with it for the last four years."
Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green Apologized For Practice Punch
Draymond Green wants to keep it professional, and Jordan Poole says he'll do just that -- telling reporters his teammate apologized for punching him during practice ... and now his focus is on winning another championship. Poole -- who just inked a 4-year, $140 million extension with the Warriors --...
NBA's James Bouknight Arrested For Driving While Impaired
11:50 AM PT -- James Bouknight was found unconscious in a parking deck around 12:44 AM, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports. The report also indicates JB had a 40MM gun, a Glock 23, with him at the time of the arrest. The report doesn't specify whether the gun was legal or illegal, though, it doesn't appear Bouknight was charged for the weapon.
Boston Celtics Honoring Bill Russell With New Uniforms
The Boston Celtics came up with a special way to honor Bill Russell this season ... with the late Hall of Famer getting a tribute on the team's alternate jersey. The Cs made the announcement on Monday via IG with photos of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Grant Williams rockin' the new gear -- and they're pretty dope.
Iman Shumpert Says Draymond Punch Was 'Bogus,' Warriors Will Bounce Back
Iman Shumpert says Draymond Green's punch on Jordan Poole was "bogus" ... telling TMZ Sports after watching the viral video, he sees why there was such public outrage. We spoke with Shump at LAX this week ... and the former hooper kept it real, saying it's ultimately up to the Warriors to decide punishment, and they opted not to suspend the 4x champ.
Dikembe Mutombo Diagnosed W/ Brain Tumor, Receiving Treatment In Atlanta
Dikembe Mutombo has been diagnosed with a brain tumor ... and the 56-year-old Hall of Famer is receiving treatment in Atlanta, the NBA announced Saturday. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment."
Bronny James Signs NIL Deal W/ Beats By Dre, Stars In Commercial W/ Dad
Bronny James is following in his father's footsteps ... signing a NIL deal with Beats by Dre -- 14 years after LeBron James became the company's first athlete ambassador. Bronny, 18, is making history with the deal ... becoming the first high school athlete ever to be signed by the company, which was founded in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.
SMU Mascot Cause Massive Delay At Football Game After Pooping On Field
If you watched the SMU/Navy game Friday night, it was just a bunch of horses**t, right?. Well, thanks to Peruna, the game abruptly stopped in the third quarter, after SMU scored a TD and the mascot bolted onto the turf to celebrate. Thing is ... Peruna has loose bowels, and left an unhappy trail behind.
