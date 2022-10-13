11:50 AM PT -- James Bouknight was found unconscious in a parking deck around 12:44 AM, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports. The report also indicates JB had a 40MM gun, a Glock 23, with him at the time of the arrest. The report doesn't specify whether the gun was legal or illegal, though, it doesn't appear Bouknight was charged for the weapon.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO