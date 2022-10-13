Read full article on original website
WGME
Dozens pitch in to clean up litter in Lewiston Saturday
LEWISTON (WGME) - While many are still cleaning up after the storm, dozens of volunteers are cleaning up their city. Lewiston has two litter pick up days on their calendar, one in the spring and one in the fall. Starting at Kennedy Park, Lewiston Public Works handed out buckets and...
NECN
Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire
A Maine marijuana growing facility was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, fire officials said. The Vassalboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday after someone who was passing by reported seeing a fire. The first units to arrive at the scene reported two large commercial structures that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building.
WGME
North Yarmouth celebrates Soup and Cider Day for first time in two years
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — The North Yarmouth Historical Society has always celebrated the harvest with a community cider press and a potluck lunch of soup. COVID definitely put that tradition on hold. But this year, the Soup and Cider Day was back on, and it drew a fair number...
The need for Mexican street tacos in Maine made this couple switch careers
WINDHAM, Maine — Reporter Hannah Yechivi is highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to making Maine a better place to live and work for all on NEWS CENTER Maine. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. It all started with a...
WGME
Maine Cabin Masters lend a hand for Naples food drive
NAPLES (WGME) -- A food drive in Naples had some added star power Friday. Great Northern Docks hosted the event for "Crosswalk Community Outreach" in Naples. Stars of the reality show Maine Cabin Masters were on hand as well. "We love helping the community; we feel grateful that we're in...
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?
Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
mainebiz.biz
Scarborough contractor has a lot of steel going up in Portland:
Landry/French Construction, which is based in Scarborough, has two major projects underway in Portland -— both with a lot of steelwork being hoisted into place. At 201 Federal St., the firm is managing construction of a 263-unit apartment complex. The steel structure is in place — and makes up the bones of what will be Maine’s tallest building, at 18 stories and 201 feet.
WGME
Bike ride raises thousands for Autism Society of Maine
KENNEBUNK (WGME) - About 100 cyclists met in Kennebunk Saturday for the 16th Annual Ride for Autism. Riders could take three different routes that put them on a 50, 25, or 10 mile ride. The ride has bonded cyclists in southern Maine over the years, helping raise thousands for the...
Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine
One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
Vassalboro marijuana grow facility a 'total loss' after fire
VASSALBORO, Maine — A marijuana grow facility in Vassalboro is considered a "total loss" following an overnight fire. In a Facebook post, the Vassalboro Fire Department said crews were dispatched to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. According to the department, someone passing by the area reported seeing a fire.
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
WGME
Police standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning
Lewiston, Maine — Authorities responded to 116 Oxford Street in Lewiston as part of an investigation into a weapons complaint early on Sunday morning. They had received information that 21-year-old Abdiraham (also known as "Gino") Duale was inside an apartment in the building. Duale is wanted for a May shooting he was allegedly involved in on Knox Street, also in Lewiston.
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
WGME
Gov. Mills to promote $34 million investment in Sanford downtown
SANFORD (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills will be promoting a partnership meant to revitalize Sanford's downtown area Monday. Mills will visit businesses to promote the $34 million Downtown Sanford Village Partnership between the city of Sanford and the Maine DOT. The investment hopes to make downtown Sanford more attractive...
WGME
'New fire trucks are so important': Portland Fire Department buys 3 new fire trucks
PORTLAND, Maine – The city of Portland says the Portland Fire Department has recently made significant improvements to its fleet by acquiring two new engines and one new ladder truck, all of which will enter full service following manufacturer training. “These three new fire trucks are so important to...
foxbangor.com
Several neighboring fire departments respond to a local business in flames
VASSALBORO —According to Vassalboro Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief, Robert Williams, firefighters were called to Cushnoc Road around 12:20 a.m. following reports of heavy fire. Firefighters reportedly found the front of the building fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. Williams said the building was a marijuana growing business. There...
Open Letter to the Lady in the Make-Up Aisle at Walmart in Auburn, Maine
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
WGME
Police still searching for wanted man after shutting down Lewiston street Sunday
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston police are still looking for a wanted man Monday morning after their search forced them to shut down Oxford Street Sunday. Officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they learned that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale was inside 116 Oxford Street. Duale is currently wanted for a...
