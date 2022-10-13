Read full article on original website
Related
wataugaonline.com
High Country Roads Winter 2022-23 Preparations: Beets Beat Winter In Boone, NCDOT Ready Countywide
Local NCDOT officials and the Town of Boone Public Works Department are once again ready for Old Man Winter and its impact on local roads. Not only are these experienced officials on top of what could happen each winter, but the material and crews are also ready to go too.
WLOS.com
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
my40.tv
Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
WLOS.com
'Tis the season: Fall leaf collection begins for Hendersonville residents
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again when falling leaves can become a headache for homeowners and renters. Hendersonville city residents will once again have the chance to get rid of those pesky leaves with the city's "Fall Bulk Leaf Collection 2022," which runs from Oct. 17-Dec. 30.
Nurses hike through North Carolina wilderness at night to provide life saving blood transfusion
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Flight nurses carried fresh blood through the darkness to save the life of a hiker who fell off a remote mountain in North Carolina. Just after sunset on Saturday, Burke County Search And Rescue responded to a report of an injured hiker falling approximately 45 feet from the top of Hawksbill Mountain in the Linville Gorge Wilderness area, according to WSOC-TV.
Nurses trek fresh blood into woods to rescue hiker who fell from NC mountain
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Flight nurses had to trek fresh blood into the woods after a hiker fell off of a mountain in North Carolina, according to Burke County Search and Rescue. Rescue workers said that around 7 p.m. they received reports about a hiker who had fallen approximately...
This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane Crash
If you're someone who loves history, abandoned places, and the great outdoors, you're going to love this eerie hike past the abandoned ruins of a 1970s plane crash through Grandfather Mountain near Linville, North Carolina. Keep reading to learn more.
WLOS.com
News 13 hosts Asheville mayoral debate between Manheimer, Roney
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The General Election is just weeks away and News 13 has all the information you need to know your local candidates. On Monday, you can watch an hour-long debate between the candidates for Asheville mayor. Mayor Esther Manheimer and councilmember Kim Roney address everything from...
WLOS.com
'We have increased our capacity': More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — NOTE: Code Purple shelter information has been updated in this story to reflect the latest changes, as of Oct. 17, 2022. As freezing temperatures head into the mountain counties to start the third week in October, the Asheville Homeless Coalition has planned to open more shelters for the week.
WLOS.com
Defunding police: Candidates for Asheville mayor discuss their visions for the department
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For more than two years, calls to cut police budgets have been made across the country. The polarizing defund the police movement unfolded following the death of George Floyd in 2020, when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, resulting in Floyd’s death.
WLOS.com
Cold snap coming: Nursery workers prepare for upcoming freeze, others urged to do same
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Temperatures will drop below freezing over the next few nights in Western North Carolina and that freeze can devastate landscapes and gardens. Local nursery workers are preparing for the big freeze and urge others to do the same. At Jesse Israel & Sons Nursery...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life
Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
Sheriff: South Carolina troopers struck by vehicle, injured
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol officers were injured, one critically, when they were hit by a vehicle early Sunday during a traffic stop in Greenville, authorities said. The driver fled but was later taken into custody, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The officers...
Shooting kills 1 near Spartanburg Co. bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning near a Spartanburg County bar. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, first responders were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least […]
WYFF4.com
Young Upstate woman killed walking along highway in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A young Upstate woman was killed Thursday night while walking along a highway in Spartanburg County, according to Jonathan Lawson with Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. Madison Rose McCloud, 21, of Inman was struck by a vehicle near the 4,000 block of Highway 11 in...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 12 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in North Carolina
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The state of North Carolina is renowned for an incredible array of popular attractions. There are majestic Appalachian mountains, countless waterfalls, the Biltmore Estate (the largest private home in America), the Raleigh-Durham Tech...
WLOS.com
Diesel and heating oil prices expected to rise due to low inventory, officials say
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 3.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
WLOS.com
Two SC Highway Patrolmen struck during hit-and-run, one critically injured
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Upstate South Carolina after two Highway Patrolmen were struck during a hit-and-run, one being critically injured. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 16, on Cedar Lane Road at Alamo Street...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?
[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
WLOS.com
Late night hit-and-run in Asheville leaves one in critical condition, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in critical condition following a hit-and-run incident in Asheville. A spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle around the 300 block of New Leicester Highway just before midnight Saturday night, Oct. 15.
Comments / 0