FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cooler Fall air arriving this week
Cooler Fall air arriving this week

Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, October 17th.
Could we see one of our earliest first freezes?
Perkins announces plans for sports, entertainment complex at Louisiana State Fairgrounds
Perkins announces plans for sports, entertainment complex at Louisiana State Fairgrounds

The City of Shreveport has announced a partnership with Rev Entertainment to build a new sports entertainment facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.
Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux
Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux

Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux says he is running to be the next Mayor of Shreveport because he is very passionate about the city and has the experience to take leadership at City Hall head-on.
WATCH: Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery
WATCH: Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery
Shreveport, Rev Entertainment to bring baseball back to fairgrounds
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport has announced a partnership with Rev Entertainment to build a new multi-sports entertainment facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. “Today, we’re making a commitment to move Shreveport forward,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a news conference Monday...
Re-Bath Game of the Week: Week 9 Reveal
Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood
Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood

The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Candidate profile: Business owner Steve Umling runs for Caddo Parish School Dist. 1
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport business owner Steve Umling is running for Caddo Parish School District 1. The current representative for District 1, Steve Riall, is not seeking re-election. Umling and Caddo Parish parent Kisha Newsom, both Republicans, are looking to fill the seat. The district includes the northwestern...
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas: FBI crime data
(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever wondered what the safest places in Texas are?. To determine the rankings, safety and security research outlet SafeWise used crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in addition to demographics and population information. As part of the rankings, only cities with populations above...
Candidate profile: Carter Bedford seeks CPSB Dist. 12 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Carter Bedford is one of four candidates seeking to unseat longtime Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 representative Dottie Bell in November. Bedford has 42 years of experience as an educator, principal, and administrator in the Caddo Parish school system, including at Booker T. Washington High School, Woodlawn Leadership Academy, Fair Park High School, and Caddo Magnet High.
Legislative auditor: Gibsland poses as town, but is really a village
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigative audit of the Town of Gibsland not only found irregularities and possible violations of state law, but it also found that Gibsland may not be a town at all. Released on Oct. 5 by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the 45-page report claims...
LSU Shreveport Chancellor announces retirement plan, search for new leader underway
LSU Shreveport Chancellor announces retirement plan, search for new leader underway

LSU Shreveport Chancellor Larry Clark announced his retirement in 2023 at the LSUS Planning Council meeting Friday morning.
Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight
Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident. When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an...
LSP: Body found in median on Hwy 80 near Red Chute
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are at the scene of what they believe was a hit-and-run accident after a body was found in the median on U.S. Highway 80 just west of Red Chute. According to troopers from LSP Troop G, early Saturday afternoon, they responded...
Man faces two life sentences after Caddo jury finds him guilty of raping children
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was found guilty by a Caddo Parish jury on Friday for raping two children and threatening his victims and their families if they reported him. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Quinton Carmack Jones was convicted on two counts...
Shreveport man pleads guilty in 2020 slaying
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder pleaded guilty on Thursday as the jury for his trial was being selected. Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Friday afternoon that 22-year-old Traveon Rushaun Cannon pleaded guilty in connection with a February 2020 shooting death.
3 arrested in late-night Marshall shooting
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Three people were arrested in connection with reports of gunfire in a Marshall neighborhood Thursday night. The Marshall Police Department said in a release Friday that police were called to the area of Poplar Street and Summit Street after reports of gunfire just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.
Doyline man dies in motorcycle crash
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Doyline man lost his life in a late-Saturday night motorcycle crash in Webster Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Marvin Champlain, 41, who was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner on Louisiana Highway 527 at Junior Edwards Road.
Scattered rain Sunday, chilly days are on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weekend began with sunshine, a south breeze, and very warm and humid conditions. The heat and humidity are being drawn in ahead of a cold front that will move into the ArkLaTex early Sunday morning. The coolest temperatures since March will be felt during the upcoming week.
