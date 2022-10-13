Read full article on original website
Related
Mattapoisett Truck Driver Uninjured in Rollover Crash in Boston
BOSTON — State police say a Mattapoisett man driving a tractor-trailer that rolled over on Storrow Drive in Boston on Friday was "alert" and uninjured following the crash. According to state police, first responders arrived at the scene on Storrow Drive at the Boston University Bridge at around 2 a.m. Friday.
fallriverreporter.com
Maintenance work taking place on the Braga Bridge in Fall River, Somerset, expected to impact traffic
FALL RIVER/SOMERSET – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing it will be conducting maintenance work on the Braga Bridge carrying I-195 over the Taunton River in Fall River and Somerset. Work is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17, and is expected to be completed by 3:00 p.m.
capecoddaily.com
Crash at busy Cotuit intersection damages utility pole
COTUIT – A traffic crash was reported at the intersection of Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Route 130 in Cotuit about 9:30 PM Friday. No serious injuries were reported but a utility pole was struck by one of the vehicles. Motorists may wish to seek alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. The post Crash at busy Cotuit intersection damages utility pole appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
2 alarm fire reported at Sandwich ice cream parlor
SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a blaze at Shipwreck Ice Cream on Freezer Road sometime after 1o PM Sunday evening. A second alarm brought additional manpower to the scene. There were no reports of injuries. The fire appeared to be in the rear of the building extending into the structure. Crews were able to get the heavy fire quickly knocked down but were checking for further fire spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office. CWN has confirmed that turtles that live on the premises and are popular with customers were not hurt in the fire.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Lost in EG & Lots of Arguing
8:58 a.m. – A member of Westminster Unitarian Church told police he’d noticed on Friday their Black Lives Matter and Pride flags had been taken (read more HERE). He said he also noticed around the back one of their picnic tables had been moved and their fire pit damaged, although he was uncertain the two incidents were connected.
WCVB
Massachusetts man, woman killed in 5-vehicle crash on I-495 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. — A man and woman from Massachusetts are dead after they were involved in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield, according to state police. Troopers received calls about the crash shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday and found three vehicles in the right breakdown lane and two in the center median along I-495 south near Mile Marker 29.8.
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of popular Massachusetts coach killed in pedestrian crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man that was killed in a morning highway pedestrian crash is being remembered. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. on October 8th, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
capecoddaily.com
Two vehicles collide on Route 6 eastbound at Route 149
WEST BARNSTABLE – Two vehicles collided on Route 6 in West Barnstable around 10 PM Friday. The crash happened eastbound just past Route 149 (Exit 65). One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns in the area. The post Two vehicles collide on Route 6 eastbound at Route 149 appeared first on CapeCod.com.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel
THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
Turnto10.com
Two killed in crash on I-495 in Mansfield
Massachusetts State Police are investigating an early morning crash on Interstate 495 south. State troopers responded to calls of a crash at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield involving five vehicles around 4 a.m. Saturday. Three vehicles were in the right breakdown lane and two vehicles were in the center...
Woonsocket Call
Man takes power trip at fall fest
WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford parking ban while AMC films television series
“NOTICE: AMC is filming in New Bedford for an upcoming television series. There will be no parking on the following dates/times/locations:. • No Parking on 8th Street between Mechanics Ln and Union Street. 5am-9pm • No Parking Madison Street Between County Street and Orchard street. • No Parking William...
whdh.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were shot on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester late Sunday night, Boston Police said. Around 9 p.m. emergency officials arrived on the scene of a shooting near Everton street, where they said one woman was shot and killed, and two men were injured. The two men...
Despite progress, some residents fighting South Coast Rail service
The South Coast Rail is expected to begin service in late 2023.
fallriverreporter.com
Weather a factor as crews responded to rollover crash on Route 140
Officials say weather contributed to a rollover crash on Thursday evening during torrential rain. Lakeville Firefighters responded to Route 140 north (mile marker 14) for a rollover crash just before 9:30 p.m. last night. The initial report indicated that one occupant was trapped in the vehicle. Firefighters arrived to find...
fallriverreporter.com
Police: One killed, another injured in head-on crash on Route 3A
One person is dead, and another is injured, after a highway crash in Massachusetts. According to Chief Phillip Tavares, on Thursday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Marshfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Main Street (Route 3A) for a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival,...
nbcboston.com
Fire Breaks Out at Cape Cod Ice Cream Shop
A fire broke out late Sunday night at an ice cream shop in Sandwich, Massachusetts. The Sandwich Fire Department responded to a reported building fire at Shipwrecked Ice Cream just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a release from the department said. Firefighters arrived to find fire visible in the back and side of the building's exterior.
1 dead in commercial truck crash on I-495
The crash Monday morning involved a waste services truck and a box truck, according to state police.
fallriverreporter.com
Straight Shooters in Fall River temporarily closes until it can open at new home
A popular pool hall in Fall River will be temporarily closing their doors until they can open at their new location. In a social media post, Straight Shooters stated that they are moving from 288 Plymouth Avenue to The Crescent Mill located on Front Street, on the corner of Plymouth Ave and Pleasent Street.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0