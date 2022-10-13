Read full article on original website
Related
Rays name Jorge Moncada new bullpen coach
ST. PETERSBURG — After spending 17 seasons working with pitchers in the Rays’ minor-league system, Jorge Moncada has made it to the big leagues, named Monday as the team’s new bullpen coach. Moncada, 38, replaces Stan Boroski, who retired at the end of the season after 13...
Seattle welcomes back playoffs, M's, try to skip elimination
SEATTLE (AP) — There was bunting draped off the railings in October and logos painted on the grass of T-Mobile Park on Friday that were absent for the past two decades when the Seattle Mariners were stuck in baseball purgatory, left as a spectator every postseason. Twenty-one years later,...
KING 5, KHOU morning anchors enter friendly wager for ALDS Game 3
SEATTLE — Seattle has been waiting to host an MLB playoff game for 21 years, but the wait is over. Falling to a 0-2 deficit to the Houston Astros on the road, Game 3 is must win for the Mariners to stay in the hunt for the ALDS title.
Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep
SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first...
Mariners fans show up early, stay late for heartbreaking ALDS loss
SEATTLE, Wash. — When you’ve waited 21 years for a playoff game, you make the most of it. You show up early, and stay until the end. Thousands started tailgating and lining up at T-Mobile Park hours before the 1:07 p.m. first pitch. The 18-inning marathon made for...
