Tampa Bay Times

Rays name Jorge Moncada new bullpen coach

ST. PETERSBURG — After spending 17 seasons working with pitchers in the Rays’ minor-league system, Jorge Moncada has made it to the big leagues, named Monday as the team’s new bullpen coach. Moncada, 38, replaces Stan Boroski, who retired at the end of the season after 13...
KING 5

Seattle welcomes back playoffs, M's, try to skip elimination

SEATTLE (AP) — There was bunting draped off the railings in October and logos painted on the grass of T-Mobile Park on Friday that were absent for the past two decades when the Seattle Mariners were stuck in baseball purgatory, left as a spectator every postseason. Twenty-one years later,...
KING 5

Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first...
