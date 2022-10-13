ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Ray Lewis Son News

It's a pretty special weekend for the Ray Lewis family. On Saturday, Lewis' son scored his first college football touchdown. The moment went viral on social media. Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, the son of the legendary NFL linebacker, went viral on Twitter. "First collegiate touchdown for Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, son of...
LEXINGTON, KY
College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired

The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
AUBURN, AL
College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision

It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Josh Heupel Has 3-Letter Message After Beating Nick Saban

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel picked up the single greatest win of his entire coaching career yesterday, leading the Vols to a historic upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a historic performance for the Vols, who became the first team to score 52 points against the Crimson Tide since Nick Saban took over. The win prompted the tens of thousands at Neyland Stadium to storm the field for the first time since 1998 - their last national championship season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Brittney Griner News

Details have reportedly emerged, giving us a taste at what Brittney Griner's life is like in Russian prison. According to a report, Brittney Griner spends roughly 23 hours of her day inside a cell with her roommates, getting just one hour outside each day. "Brittney Griner spends 23 hours a...
NBA
Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed

As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
College Football World Reacts To Controversial Call On Tennessee

It wouldn't be a primetime SEC football matchup without a little controversy. In Saturday's game between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee, a questionable defensive pass interference call bailed the Crimson Tide out of a long third-and-goal attempt and resulted in an eventual score. The college football world reacted...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NASCAR Fans Calling For Serious Bubba Wallace Punishment

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is probably in a lot of trouble for his actions after crashing during today's South Point 400 in Las Vegas. The fans certainly hope he is at least. Wallace and Larson made contact during Stage Two and Wallace hit a wall. But on the bounceback he and Larson collided, causing their cars to spin out of control and into a wall for double wreck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Locker Room Video

Olivia Dunne continues to show why she's one of the most-followed athletes in college sports. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who has millions of followers across her social media platforms, puts out a viral video or two every week, it seems like. Dunne's latest locker room video even features a Joe...
BATON ROUGE, LA
College Football World Reacts To Jenny Dell's Postgame Video

The CBS Sports sideline reporter had an on-field interview with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel following the Volunteers' upset win over Alabama on Saturday night. Dell, who's in her first year calling the game of the week for CBS, handed the Tennessee head coach some cigars. Alabama's players typically smoke...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Former College Football Head Coach Questions Nick Saban

Nick Saban's success at Alabama usually shields him from all criticism, but after Alabama's stunning loss to Tennessee on Saturday, one former head coach is taking him to task. Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, former college head coach Rick Neuheisel admonished Saban for how he managed the end of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
