ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing schools to get $1 million for school security

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkRcW_0iYAB7iU00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing School District is getting $1 million in federal grant money to improve school security.

Officials say the money will go toward specialized training and technical assistance programs.

The goal is to provide students and teachers with the tools they need to recognize and respond quickly and help to prevent acts of violence while ensuring a positive school environment.

“Oxford and Uvalde really have changed some of the ways people are handling this mentally and emotionally. The Lansing School District is doing things that so few other districts in the country are doing. We are going above and beyond because we do understand that safety and security is so important,” said LSD Superintendent Benjamin Shuldiner.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WLNS

AG Nessel, more stop at MSU to rally student voters

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With just a little more than 20 days until midterm elections, Dana Nessel visited Michigan State University to rally student voters. A tweet from Nessel’s account encouraged readers to #VoteBluein2022. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Michigan Rep. Julie Brixie and East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh were also […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson high school unveils new athletic center

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s an 11 million dollar gift years in the making, and now it’s one the school is officially unwrapping. “There is without a doubt a sense of awe when you walk in the door,” said Jackson Public School Superintendent, Jeff Beal. From the 60-yard field striped for football, baseball and softball, […]
JACKSON, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Kids in Crisis: Trying to improve Michigan's complicated system

This is the third and final installment in our series "Kids in Crisis," on Michigan's juvenile justice system, co-reported by IPR News and the Traverse City Record-Eagle. Read and hear the entire series here. Sitting in his home office in Grand Rapids, the blue light of Williams' computer screen illuminated...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An entrepreneur is giving back to the city where she began her career. She is hosting a free workshop now to help connect people in Flint to resources they may need to build back the community. A self-made CEO and owner of multiple businesses, Ebonie Gipson...
FLINT, MI
albionmich.net

Dedication of the Hoop House

Dick Porter, of Albion Community Gardens shares gratitude for the many people and organizations that made this development possible. Not all of the remarks are captured here in this video. The hoop house in particular is part of a gift from the Calhoun County Senior Services, which administers the Senior...
ALBION, MI
WILX-TV

New stage unveiled at Lansing’s Durant Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new live music and performance stage was unveiled Friday in Lansing. It’s in historic Durant Park, near the downtown campus of Lansing Community College. The stage is permanent and can be used year-round. It was made possible by a crowdfunding campaign from the Michigan...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31. “Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am asking...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Flint entrepreneur Ebonie Gipson has done it all; now she is giving back

FLINT, MI - Ebonie Gipson’s family and friends sometimes joke that she has done it all. That’s because she kind of has. Known for her strategic development, merchandising, digital design, and social media promotion, Gipson was named to the Flint & Genesee Group’s “40 under 40″ program that recognizes the many outstanding young professionals in Flint and Genesee County who are excelling in the workplace.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Stanley’s resignation sparks reactions across MSU community

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Thursday, MSU President Samuel L Stanley announced he was resigning from his position through an online video. The news sparked mixed reactions throughout campus. The Board of Trustees released a statement appreciating Stanley for his service to the university. “The MSU Board of Trustees appreciates President Stanley’s service over the past […]
EAST LANSING, MI
wemu.org

Prop 2 could enshrine voting reforms into Michigan's constitution

Proposal Two is one of the three constitutional amendments that Michiganders will see on the November ballot. The Ann Arbor Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to explore both sides of the debate. Prop Two would amend the state constitution to include a number of provisions regarding Michigan’s election...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Airdropped threat sends Lansing school into lockdown

LANSING, MI -- A threat delivered through an iPhone’s “AirDrop” feature caused a temporary lockdown at a Lansing high school Wednesday, police said. Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Waverly High School in Lansing for a threat made to the school, police announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Free winter clothing distribution taking place in Flint this week

FLINT, MI -- An annual free winter clothing distribution that will give out more than 20,000 pounds of clothing will take place later this month at a local church. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 for those with vouchers and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1225 Robert T Longway Blvd. in Flint.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

WLNS

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy