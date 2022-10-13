Read full article on original website
Special teams not enough to bail out Bucs
JOHNSON CITY — Football coaches like to point out there are three phases to the game: offense, defense and special teams. East Tennessee State had a special game on special teams in its 55-33 loss to Mercer on Saturday, but neither the Bucs’ offense nor their defense could uphold their end of the bargain.
Sullivan East's SWAG Shop a project of group supporting school
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School has a PAC. No, it’s not a political action committee but rather a group that provides clothing and other items to students and works to improve the campus.
Goodman, Hicks vying for Tennessee's 6th House District seat
Joel Goodman, a Johnson City businessman, is challenging incumbent state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, in the 6th House District race. Goodman, an independent candidate, is looking to unseat Hicks, a Washington County home builder who is seeking a second term to the General Assembly, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Bears too tough for struggling Bucs
MACON, Ga. — East Tennessee State’s football team hung around for much of the game, but in the end, Mercer just had too many weapons. Fred Payton threw five touchdown passes Saturday and the 11th-ranked Bears finally put away the Bucs for a 55-33 Southern Conference victory.
D-B intercepts five first-half passes — three for pick-6s — in 1-6A rout of William Blount
KINGSPORT — The continuous clock could not start early enough to provide much mercy for the William Blount football squad Friday night. By the time it was cranked up, the home team already held a 49-0 advantage. Dobyns-Bennett intercepted a whopping five passes in the first half, returning three...
ETSU’s Multicultural Center announces new leadership
East Tennessee State University’s Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, located in the D.P. Culp Student Center, now has newly appointed leadership at the helm. Dr. Kevin L. Brooks will serve as director of the Multicultural Center at ETSU and Student Access and Success following a national search for the position. His new role began in September.
State Line Drive-In celebrates 75 years of providing entertainment to the community
ELIZABETHTON — There have been a lot of great memories and good times made in a large field on the southeastern edge of Elizabethton over the last three-quarters of a century. That is why the State Line Drive-In Theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary on the last weekend of the season. The final show of the year is Halloween Ends, but the State Line has no plans to end in the foreseeable future.
Roundup: Hurricanes run roughshod over Wolves
MORRISTOWN — Morristown East rode a huge game from running back Ethan Ledford to a 54-31 Region 1-6A win over West Ridge on Friday at Burke-Toney Stadium. Ledford rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries to help put the Hurricanes firmly in the driver’s seat for the final playoff spot.
'Blazers escape Vikings 21-13, keep perfect record intact
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Nothing truly worthwhile comes easy. Daniel Boone, looking to nail down the top seed for the Region 1-5A football playoffs, traveled to the Stone Castle on Friday to take on always-dangerous Tennessee High.
University School student earns his wings
On the 6th of October, Jackson Noland became the 6th University School student to earn their solo wings with FLIGHT Foundation. Jackson received a solo scholarship from his parents, Brian and Donna, and the State Partnership Grant. He soloed in a Cessna 152 at the Greeneville airport in just 7.5 hours as the 245th solo student overall in the FLIGHT Foundation sponsored High School/College Flight Program, recognized as the best in the nation and a Tennessee Aviation Hall-of-Fame program.
City Commissioner John Hunter talks running for re-election, issues facing the city, affordable housing
Johnson City Commissioner John Hunter is one of four people vying for two open seats on the Johnson City Commission. Hunter, who served five years on the Johnson City Board of Education, is seeking a second term in office. Hunter and fellow incumbent Jenny Brock will be challenged for their seats by John Baker and Jay A. Emberton.
Hadley family influence still seen
The Hadley House is located on West Pine Street in Mount Airy and is one of the finest Queen Anne style houses in Surry County. It is believed to be the first local home which used local granite for much of its construction. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Hadley,...
The little man on the side of the mountain
Years ago, my late wife Diane; daughter, Rachel; son, Jeremy, and I always preferred a little vacation trip to the mountains in October to see the annual changing of the leaves. We took trips to Virginia’s Mabry Mill, Massanutten, and Luray Caverns; but being North Carolinians from birth, and following...
Wise County offers 'peak fall colors for the better part of a solid month'
WISE — If you’re a leaf peeper looking for spectacular fall color, you need not travel far. Science and scenery ensure that areas in and around UVA Wise offer some of the region’s most vibrant and longest- lasting fall colors.
‘Let’s Boogie, Bucs!’: ETSU to celebrate fall 2022 Homecoming
Students, faculty, staff and the community are gearing up to celebrate Homecoming at East Tennessee State University. A seasonal tradition, Homecoming celebrations will accompany the red, yellow and orange hues gracing the Appalachian Highlands this fall from Oct. 17-23. The theme for this year has been coined, “Let’s Boogie, Bucs,” as participants can expect aesthetics, activities and apparel that align with the disco-saturated era of the 1970s.
Watch now: Blue Devils beat Generals, stay unbeaten in Mountain 7
BEN HUR — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright never takes a game for granted and never looks past his next opponent. Friday night, however, even he had to take in the moment after the Blue Devils won their third straight game to open Mountain 7 District play, a 35-21 victory over Lee High at Five-Star Stadium.
Gene Estep has seen a lot of changes as a movie projectionist
ELIZABETHTON — Gene Estep has certainly seen a good part of the history of the State Line Drive-In. He wasn’t there for the start of the movie theater in 1947, but Estep is proud of his lengthy service with the movie theater since he went to work as a projectionist back in 1977.
Dem gubernatorial candidate coming to Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic candidate for Tennessee governor, will appear in Kingsport at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Martin, a Nashville physician, will be at the Food City at 205 N. Eastman Road in the upstairs meeting room for a meet and greet open to the public.
Candidates answer questions in Tennessee's 3rd Senate District race
Kate Craig, a former chair of the Washington County Democratic Party, is challenging eight-term Republican incumbent Rusty Crowe in the Nov. 8 race for Tennessee’s 3rd Senate District. Crowe was first elected to the state General Assembly in 1990. Craig, a Johnson City Democrat and community advocate, is making...
