coloradoboulevard.net
2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations
ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus Cafe Recognized As Oldest Operating Cafe In L.A. County
The historic Saugus Cafe in Santa Clarita was awarded a plaque on Sunday recognizing it as the oldest operating cafe in Los Angeles County. The Saugus Cafe was opened in 1886, and during its long history has hosted many esteemed guests, including Presidents Benjamin Harrison in 1891 and Theodore Roosevelt in 1903. It has also served Hollywood royalty such as Douglas Fairbanks, Mary Pickford, Charlie Chaplin, Harry Carey, Hoot Gibson, Tom Mix, and William S. Hart.
Santa Clarita Radio
Hart High Teacher Honored As ‘CA Teacher Of The Year’ Finalist For Educational Innovations
Hart High School teacher Paula Bae was named a California Teacher of the Year Award Finalist for excellence in education. On Thursday, Hart High School Science teacher Bae was recognized as a finalist for California teacher of the year recognition for 30 years of quality teaching and contributions to student learning.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
lafocusnewspaper.com
What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is
What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is. Over the past week three sitting council members — Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, Nury Martinez — found themselves embroiled in a scandal that quickly went nationwide for spouting racist nonsense in a meeting with a union boss as they schemed how to bend the city’s redistricting process in their favor.
Californians are happiest at this age: Study
Beautiful beaches, unmatched weather and unlimited sunshine. There’s a lot of reasons to be happy when living in California, but a new study suggests your age may play a significant role in just how happy you are. For Californians, peak life satisfaction comes at the age of 44. The study, conducted by Mixbook, a website […]
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
signalscv.com
Finding California’s Most Unusual Sports
It’s no secret that California is one of the best destinations to visit for world-class sports. From its mesmerizing water games and long-distance marathons to championship-winning collegiate and professional sports teams, California truly has it all. California is also home to some unusual sports and unique venues. Beach Volleyball.
knock-la.com
Fed Tapes Include Herrera Talking with former O’Farrell Staffer
In another leaked recording, now-former LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera talks with Hannah Cho, who left the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell earlier this year to join the Federation. Among other things, the two discuss their enmity for O’Farrell’s opponent in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, and an effort to “buy” the endorsements of several Democratic clubs.
ca.gov
Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE
As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
Water Use Warnings in Effect at Three LA County Beaches
Health warnings were in place Saturday for ocean water use at four beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
signalscv.com
The Time Ranger | Buy a House for a Dime on the Dollar?
Despite its overwhelmingly beigeness, you sure can’t complain about autumn weather in Santa Clarita. It’s another beautiful day, saddlepals, and we’ve an epic trail ride through SCV history ahead. There are stampeding politicians, bear poachers, orange rivers and range wars. Atop that, there’s gunfighters and houses being...
signalscv.com
Six Saugus district campuses recognized among America’s healthiest schools
Cedarcreek, Charles Helmers, North Park, Rosedell, Santa Clarita and West Creek elementary schools were among 406 schools nationwide to be recognized as America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-22 school year. “We are proud of all our schools’ commitment to wellness and ensuring that students have their basic personal needs...
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Officials issue water use warnings at several beaches due to high bacteria levels
Health officials have issued a series of water use warnings after unusually high levels of bacteria detected at several Southland beaches. Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street and the Santa Monica Pier were included in the warning issued by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday.Beachgoers were advised to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water. LADPH did however lift the warnings previously issued at White Point at Royal Palms Beach, Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates, Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach and the 28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach.
LA Sheriff says his department is being defunded - others disagree. Here's what data and experts say
Most of the more than 100 agencies analyzed by ABC7 saw increases of at least 2% in their budgets. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is no exception.
Santa Clarita Radio
Thunderstorms Expected In Santa Clarita Weekend Forecast
Thunderstorms and rain are expected in Santa Clarita skies this coming weekend. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), showers and thunderstorms are expected across southwest California through late Saturday. “Saturday is looking most active, with widespread rain over and near Los Angeles Counties. Adjust weekend plans accordingly and stay...
Latino Contractor Alleges Discrimination, Whistleblower Retaliation by Firm
A former job boss for the general contractor hired to do a $150 million modernization project at Beverly Hills High School is suing his former employer, alleging he was subjected to disparate treatment because he is a Latino.
Santa Clarita Radio
Sherman Oaks Woman Sentenced To 6 Years For Defrauding Health Insurers, Submitting Claims For Botox Injections
A Sherman Oaks woman was sentenced Friday to 6 years in prison for conspiring to defraud health insurance companies by submitting millions of dollars in fraudulent claims to provide “free” cosmetic procedures, including Botox injections, and for cheating on her taxes. Roshanak Khadem, 55, a.k.a. “Roxanne Khadem,” a.k.a....
