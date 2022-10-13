Read full article on original website
Michael Dempsey | Win Some, Lose Some
Your opinion may differ from mine or we may agree on how the state of California is governed. We are pretty much a one-party-run outfit. I suspect that if Gov. Gavin Newsom runs for president, California will elect another Democrat and nothing much will change. So, you win some and you lose Newsom.
Finding California’s Most Unusual Sports
It’s no secret that California is one of the best destinations to visit for world-class sports. From its mesmerizing water games and long-distance marathons to championship-winning collegiate and professional sports teams, California truly has it all. California is also home to some unusual sports and unique venues. Beach Volleyball.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse returns
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is set to once again host its annual Haunted Jailhouse after a two-year hiatus, according to officials. Scheduled for Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., organizers say the event will feature live entertainment, costume contests, Sheriff’s Department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the SCV Boys and Girls Club.
Nominees announced for 2022 VIA Awards
The nominations have been announced for local businesses to be honored in four categories at the 2022 Valley Industry Association Awards. The winners will be awarded at the 2022 VIA BASH, “Midnight in Morocco,” on Nov. 4 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Tickets can be purchased at www.via.org/via-bash.
