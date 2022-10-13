Read full article on original website
Letter: Passing 2A will hurt local businesses and employees
As a longtime resident, business owner and community leader in Steamboat Springs, I must express my disappointment with City Council’s decision to put 2A on this November’s ballot. As a longtime resident, business owner and community leader in Steamboat Springs, I must express my disappointment with City Council’s...
Council decides how to spend $2 million in accommodations tax reserves
The City of Steamboat Springs expects to have about $2 million dollars in its accommodations tax reserves by the end of the year, and the city’s staff asked City Council how that money should be spent. Council members were presented with five different options during their meeting on Tuesday,...
Steamboat City Council weighs sustainability, cost while discussing HVAC system at new fire station
Steamboat Springs City Council faced a million-dollar question during its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Council members and city staff discussed which heating ventilation and air conditioning system to install in the new fire station and city hall building, forcing City Council to consider how to balance the city’s budget and sustainability goals.
Letter: Vote for 2A to support the future of our community
It has been 51 years since I moved to Steamboat. With a population of 2,000 in the city at that time, there was a shortage of “affordable housing.” I lived in several houses where we carried in our water, showered at the pool and worked our service industry jobs. A tourist town then; a tourist town now.
Find your next opportunity at the Yampa Valley Job Fair
The Steamboat Pilot & Today is hosting the Yampa Valley Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, inside the Allbright Auditorium at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial...
Two brokers join The Group Real Estate Steamboat
Jen Hubler and Elise Hendricks are joining The Group Real Estate Steamboat as broker associates, according to a news release. Hubler comes from a family of real estate agents, and her passion is connecting people to the life and home they dream of in Routt County. Previously to working in real estate, Hubler was in hospitality.
Sailors sweep and Rams rally through final cross country meet before regionals
CRAIG – Just one week away from the regional meet, the Steamboat Springs and Soroco cross country teams traveled to Yampa Valley Golf Club for the Whistle Pig Invitational on Friday, Oct. 14, staying close to home for their final meet of the regular season. Steamboat swept the meet...
Events planned for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Routt County commissioners proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in effort to increase awareness and education in the community. “I’m looking forward to not having to do these proclamations anymore,” said Graham Hackett, Social Change Program director at Advocates of Routt County. The concern is that we are backsliding … During the COVID era, we experienced a 71% spike in crisis calls on our confidential safe line. Unfortunately, despite the fact that the pandemic has subsided, these rates did not return to pre-pandemic levels, which means we are facing an increase in crisis calls in general.”
Tigers volleyball drops close match against West Grand
After a week on the road, Hayden volleyball suffered a loss at home against West Grand on Friday, Oct. 14. Splitting the first two sets, the ladies in orange were unable to hold on despite tight third and fourth sets at 25-22 each. This loss brings the Tigers’ season record...
