On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Routt County commissioners proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in effort to increase awareness and education in the community. “I’m looking forward to not having to do these proclamations anymore,” said Graham Hackett, Social Change Program director at Advocates of Routt County. The concern is that we are backsliding … During the COVID era, we experienced a 71% spike in crisis calls on our confidential safe line. Unfortunately, despite the fact that the pandemic has subsided, these rates did not return to pre-pandemic levels, which means we are facing an increase in crisis calls in general.”

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO