Routt County, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Passing 2A will hurt local businesses and employees

As a longtime resident, business owner and community leader in Steamboat Springs, I must express my disappointment with City Council’s decision to put 2A on this November’s ballot. As a longtime resident, business owner and community leader in Steamboat Springs, I must express my disappointment with City Council’s...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat City Council weighs sustainability, cost while discussing HVAC system at new fire station

Steamboat Springs City Council faced a million-dollar question during its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Council members and city staff discussed which heating ventilation and air conditioning system to install in the new fire station and city hall building, forcing City Council to consider how to balance the city’s budget and sustainability goals.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Vote for 2A to support the future of our community

It has been 51 years since I moved to Steamboat. With a population of 2,000 in the city at that time, there was a shortage of “affordable housing.” I lived in several houses where we carried in our water, showered at the pool and worked our service industry jobs. A tourist town then; a tourist town now.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Find your next opportunity at the Yampa Valley Job Fair

The Steamboat Pilot & Today is hosting the Yampa Valley Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, inside the Allbright Auditorium at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Two brokers join The Group Real Estate Steamboat

Jen Hubler and Elise Hendricks are joining The Group Real Estate Steamboat as broker associates, according to a news release. Hubler comes from a family of real estate agents, and her passion is connecting people to the life and home they dream of in Routt County. Previously to working in real estate, Hubler was in hospitality.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Events planned for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Routt County commissioners proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in effort to increase awareness and education in the community. “I’m looking forward to not having to do these proclamations anymore,” said Graham Hackett, Social Change Program director at Advocates of Routt County. The concern is that we are backsliding … During the COVID era, we experienced a 71% spike in crisis calls on our confidential safe line. Unfortunately, despite the fact that the pandemic has subsided, these rates did not return to pre-pandemic levels, which means we are facing an increase in crisis calls in general.”
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tigers volleyball drops close match against West Grand

After a week on the road, Hayden volleyball suffered a loss at home against West Grand on Friday, Oct. 14. Splitting the first two sets, the ladies in orange were unable to hold on despite tight third and fourth sets at 25-22 each. This loss brings the Tigers’ season record...
HAYDEN, CO

