Portland police release a timeline of the Oct. 5 incident that led to a crash and two arrests.The Portland Police Bureau has released a timeline of an early October shooting involving a deputy in Northeast Portland's Lloyd District. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 1:24 p.m. Oct. 5, Multnomah County Sheriff's Deputy Rory McPherson was on routine patrol when he stopped Tristan William Borges, who was associated with a stolen Subaru station wagon parked on Northeast Grand Avenue and Holladay Street. Officials said while Borges was detained in handcuffs, he became uncooperative and yelled at a woman, who police...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO