Two fires Sunday send out Beatrice Rural Fire Department
BEATRICE – The red flag warnings of the past few days are gone for now, but conditions remain dry and there’s still concern about the hazard of rural fires. Beatrice Rural Firefighters were sent to two locations on Sunday. One was a field fire north of West Scott Road, between Southwest 75th and Southwest 89th Road….west of Beatrice.
Two townhomes caught fire leaving occupants displaced
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating multiple units that were on fire and displaced an unknown number of people. The Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the 4 a.m. fire Monday morning at 2720 N 1st St. The LFR said that when crews arrived they reported heavy fire.
Four vehicles hit cow on Nebraska Highway 41, near Adams
BEATRICE – Four separate vehicles were involved in an accident near Adams in which a cow was struck several times on Nebraska Highway 41, about a week ago. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the incidents happened the evening of October 9th, about two miles east of Adams. Adams Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to treat injured persons and to direct traffic.
Dog dies after house fire in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dog died after a house fire in west Lincoln on Wednesday. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the 1900 block of NW 50th St. According to LFR, on arrival firefighters found a heavy fire in the kitchen. One cat was rescued, but a dog was later found deceased. LFR said the cause of the fire was an electrical problem.
Hazara community demonstration in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of the Hazara community, an ethnic group native to Afghanistan gathered today, in front of the state capital building. The group demonstrated in response to a recent terrorist attack-- targeting an all girls high school in Kabul. The area of the attack is dominantly populated...
Woman held at gunpoint, car stolen and totaled in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported a man stole her car after threatening her with a rifle. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N 16th St. on Oct. 15 at 2:53 p.m. for a reported robbery. The officers talked to the 29-year-old female victim when they arrived.
Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge
Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
Driver airlifted, after SUV goes off T-intersection and rolls
BEATRICE – One person was flown by medical helicopter after an accident where a sport utility vehicle went off a T-intersection east of Plymouth, Friday morning. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Sandersfeld says the driver was southbound approaching the intersection of Nebraska Highways 4 and 103 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned in a harvested cornfield.
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals recognized as one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals ranked as the fourth largest free-standing rehabilitation hospital in the nation according to Modern Healthcare Magazine. Madonna is the only rehabilitation hospital in the state of Nebraska to be recognized with this honor. Modern Healthcare, which reports on healthcare business, news and research,...
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
Lincoln woman’s car found totaled four minutes after being stolen in armed robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two teens were arrested in Omaha in connection to the armed robbery of a vehicle in Lincoln and multiple drive-by shootings in Omaha, Lincoln Police say. On Saturday at 2:53 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was parking her 2022 Mazda CX-9 when a red Ford Fusion...
Want to give electric scooters a whirl? Lincoln holding free event on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After bringing electric scooters to Lincoln for good, the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department is hosting a scooter safety event this Saturday. The ScooterLNK Safety Education Event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday on 17th Street between Q and R Streets. Participants...
Trunk or Treats in Lincoln, NE 2022
Get your costume out-the trunk or treats are beginning! Click on any event to learn more. Scroll to the bottom for a printable option. -North American Martyrs Trunk or Treat, 3:00-5:00 (FREE) -Trunk or Treat at Rite Care, 3:30-5:30 (FREE) October 22. -Trick-or-treat with Casper at the Movies, 9:30-12:00. October...
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
Monday Forecast: Chilly with even colder temperatures to come...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It may be time to turn the heaters on.... the next few days and nights will bring chilly to bitterly cold temperatures. High and low temperatures will be significantly below average for this time of year and a few places could see record lows Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny and overall dry conditions will persist through the new week.
NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18
The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
Windshield with bullet damage after gunshots heard in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating a bullet damaged vehicle from Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the 1200 block of Arapahoe Street for a report of several gunshots heard in the area. When officers arrive, LPD said they...
Journey to 'Faithfully' stop in Lincoln for 2023 tour
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Journey will be making a stop in Lincoln during their 2023 tour. Journey will be doing a show on March 25, 2023 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena for their 'Freedom Tour 2023.'. This tour is part of the 50th anniversary, and they will be stopping in 38...
Beck's shows off plans for Seward County operation
Beck's Hybrids hosted a ceremonial "flag-raising" ceremony Thursday near Seward where it plans to expand an agricultural operation that it bought last year from Syngenta. Beck's, which bills itself as the largest family-owned retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the United States, bought the 150-acre site right off of Interstate 80 at the Goehner exit in December.
Thomas J. Percell
Thomas J. Percell, age 62 passed away on October 16, 2022 at the Heritage Care Center in Fairbury. He was born on March 12, 1960 in Lexington, Nebraska to Thomas E. and Sandra J. (Shaw) Percell. He graduated from Sargeant Bluff-Luton High School and attended trade school. He worked as a diesel mechanic and auto body repair for several trucking companies in the Sioux City area and was most currently employed by Sioux City Truck and Trailer. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Wymore and enjoyed watching Westerns, hunting, fishing, snowmobile riding, taxidermy, and tinkering with vehicles.
