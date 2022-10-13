ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

Gov. Mills to promote $34 million investment in Sanford downtown

SANFORD (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills will be promoting a partnership meant to revitalize Sanford's downtown area Monday. Mills will visit businesses to promote the $34 million Downtown Sanford Village Partnership between the city of Sanford and the Maine DOT. The investment hopes to make downtown Sanford more attractive...
SANFORD, ME
WGME

Bike ride raises thousands for Autism Society of Maine

KENNEBUNK (WGME) - About 100 cyclists met in Kennebunk Saturday for the 16th Annual Ride for Autism. Riders could take three different routes that put them on a 50, 25, or 10 mile ride. The ride has bonded cyclists in southern Maine over the years, helping raise thousands for the...
KENNEBUNK, ME
WGME

Gas prices continue upward trend in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gas prices continue to rise in Maine. The average price of gas has risen 2.8 cents per gallon over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,228 stations in Maine. GasBuddy says the average price for a gallon of gas in Maine is $3.64. Prices are...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine Cabin Masters lend a hand for Naples food drive

NAPLES (WGME) -- A food drive in Naples had some added star power Friday. Great Northern Docks hosted the event for "Crosswalk Community Outreach" in Naples. Stars of the reality show Maine Cabin Masters were on hand as well. "We love helping the community; we feel grateful that we're in...
NAPLES, ME
WGME

ECC opens new space, fundraises for low income housing project

PORTLAND (WGME) - Portland's Equality Community Center celebrated the grand opening of their new space on Casco Street Sunday. A block party with live music and food helped kick off a fundraiser to develop a 60-unit affordable housing building to serve the LGBTQ+ community. The new Community Center itself offers...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine storm damage

PORTLAND -- The storm in Maine yesterday brought down trees, caused road washouts, damage to buildings, and minor flooding. Here are some images of the day, taken by our dedicated team of viewers and photographers.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Cool, wet start to work week in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- It will be a cool and wet start to the work week for most Mainers, with sunshine returning by mid-week and sticking around for the end of it. There is some very dense fog out Monday morning. The fog will begin to lift for most after sunrise, but it will likely linger in coastal areas until lunchtime, if not persisting through the afternoon. It will be a cloudy day, with rain showers developing by Monday evening.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Traffic expected as crews finish work on 'Veranda Plan' in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) – Drivers in Portland may see more traffic this week. There will be road work for one of the final phases of the Maine DOT's “Veranda Plan.”. This project included the historic replacement of the I-295 bridge over Veranda Street. Maine DOT says its crews will...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

DeSantis requests fishery disaster declaration following Hurricane Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that he is requesting that the U.S. Secretary of Commerce issue a federal fisheries disaster following Hurricane Ian. “The fishing community stepped up to help their neighbors when Hurricane Ian hit, and now they need our help...
FLORIDA STATE
WGME

What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?

In nearly every state across the U.S., a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. In Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
FLORIDA STATE
WGME

Crews on scene of fiery crash between truck, sedan on I-95

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Falmouth EMS has confirmed that they are on the scene of a crash between a truck and a sedan on I-95. Turnpike officials say the crash happened at mile marker 59 northbound. Falmouth EMS says the sedan is on fire in the woods off the highway. The...
FALMOUTH, ME
WGME

Suspect arrested for alleged shooting before car crash in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police say a man suspected in the October 2 shooting near Grant Street and Deering Avenue turned himself in to police Friday. Police say 28-year-old Evert Aristides Delgado Menjivar of Portland has been charged with aggravated attempted murder, kidnapping, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and assault.
PORTLAND, ME

