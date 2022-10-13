Read full article on original website
Gov. Mills to promote $34 million investment in Sanford downtown
SANFORD (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills will be promoting a partnership meant to revitalize Sanford's downtown area Monday. Mills will visit businesses to promote the $34 million Downtown Sanford Village Partnership between the city of Sanford and the Maine DOT. The investment hopes to make downtown Sanford more attractive...
Bike ride raises thousands for Autism Society of Maine
KENNEBUNK (WGME) - About 100 cyclists met in Kennebunk Saturday for the 16th Annual Ride for Autism. Riders could take three different routes that put them on a 50, 25, or 10 mile ride. The ride has bonded cyclists in southern Maine over the years, helping raise thousands for the...
North Yarmouth celebrates Soup and Cider Day for first time in two years
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — The North Yarmouth Historical Society has always celebrated the harvest with a community cider press and a potluck lunch of soup. COVID definitely put that tradition on hold. But this year, the Soup and Cider Day was back on, and it drew a fair number...
Gas prices continue upward trend in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gas prices continue to rise in Maine. The average price of gas has risen 2.8 cents per gallon over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,228 stations in Maine. GasBuddy says the average price for a gallon of gas in Maine is $3.64. Prices are...
'Right to Repair' question gets approval to start collecting signatures for 2023 ballot
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has approved a petition to allow auto repair and parts store operators to collect signatures for a question about the "right to repair" on the 2023 ballot. The proposed question aims to let Mainers get their vehicles diagnosed and repaired at...
Maine Cabin Masters lend a hand for Naples food drive
NAPLES (WGME) -- A food drive in Naples had some added star power Friday. Great Northern Docks hosted the event for "Crosswalk Community Outreach" in Naples. Stars of the reality show Maine Cabin Masters were on hand as well. "We love helping the community; we feel grateful that we're in...
ECC opens new space, fundraises for low income housing project
PORTLAND (WGME) - Portland's Equality Community Center celebrated the grand opening of their new space on Casco Street Sunday. A block party with live music and food helped kick off a fundraiser to develop a 60-unit affordable housing building to serve the LGBTQ+ community. The new Community Center itself offers...
Maine storm damage
PORTLAND -- The storm in Maine yesterday brought down trees, caused road washouts, damage to buildings, and minor flooding. Here are some images of the day, taken by our dedicated team of viewers and photographers.
Cool, wet start to work week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- It will be a cool and wet start to the work week for most Mainers, with sunshine returning by mid-week and sticking around for the end of it. There is some very dense fog out Monday morning. The fog will begin to lift for most after sunrise, but it will likely linger in coastal areas until lunchtime, if not persisting through the afternoon. It will be a cloudy day, with rain showers developing by Monday evening.
Traffic expected as crews finish work on 'Veranda Plan' in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) – Drivers in Portland may see more traffic this week. There will be road work for one of the final phases of the Maine DOT's “Veranda Plan.”. This project included the historic replacement of the I-295 bridge over Veranda Street. Maine DOT says its crews will...
DeSantis requests fishery disaster declaration following Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that he is requesting that the U.S. Secretary of Commerce issue a federal fisheries disaster following Hurricane Ian. “The fishing community stepped up to help their neighbors when Hurricane Ian hit, and now they need our help...
Portland Mayor Kate Snyder to deliver 'State of the City' address Monday
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland Mayor Kate Snyder is expected to deliver the annual "State of the City" address Monday. Attendance is open to the public for the event. It will take place in the council chambers on the second floor of city hall and will also be available over Zoom.
Police still searching for wanted man after shutting down Lewiston street Sunday
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston police are still looking for a wanted man Monday morning after their search forced them to shut down Oxford Street Sunday. Officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they learned that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale was inside 116 Oxford Street. Duale is currently wanted for a...
What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?
In nearly every state across the U.S., a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. In Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
Crews on scene of fiery crash between truck, sedan on I-95
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Falmouth EMS has confirmed that they are on the scene of a crash between a truck and a sedan on I-95. Turnpike officials say the crash happened at mile marker 59 northbound. Falmouth EMS says the sedan is on fire in the woods off the highway. The...
Trial of mother accused of killing 3-year-old Maddox Williams expected to resume Monday
PORTLAND (WGME) – The murder trial of a Midcoast woman accused of killing her three-year-old son is expected to continue Monday. Jessica Trefethen of Stockton Springs, who also goes by Jessica Williams, is charged with depraved indifference murder for the death of her young son, Maddox. An autopsy found...
Suspect arrested for alleged shooting before car crash in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police say a man suspected in the October 2 shooting near Grant Street and Deering Avenue turned himself in to police Friday. Police say 28-year-old Evert Aristides Delgado Menjivar of Portland has been charged with aggravated attempted murder, kidnapping, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and assault.
