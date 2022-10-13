Veterans receive free dental services during Freedom Day USA at Virginia Family Dental

Read full article on original website
Angel of Hope Memorial Service: Supporting parents who have lost a child
The death and loss of a child are frequently called the ultimate tragedy. Some say nothing can be more devastating. Along with the usual symptoms and stages of grief, many issues make bereavement particularly difficult to solve. Every year at Leif Erickson Park in Duluth there is an, Angel of Hope Memorial Service. It is held at the Angel of Hope statue that was put up in Leif Erickson. It is a spot where grieving parents, grandparents, and guardians, can go to mourn the loss of a child.
Finding relief through Hurricane Ian: One church’s mission to help
Hurricane Ian has left damage beyond belief across Florida, shredding beachfront towns and flooding large parts of the state. According to reports, the storm has claimed at least 119 deaths, more than any other hurricane has caused in Florida since the year 1935. In addition, officials in North Carolina linked four deaths in the state to the storm as well. The inconclusive death toll has left a huge impact on first responders with many not knowing what to do.
Cloquet celebrated 11th annual craft art and vendor fair
Cloquet hosted their 11th annual Craft Art and Vendor fair at Black Bear event center. People had a variety of arts, crafts, decoration and other work for sale. Many vendors were all over Minnesota, including some who traveled from Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. Kelly Zink, the Executive Director...
New Great Tails Animal Shelter coming to Cohasset
There are plans in the works for a new animal shelter in Cohasset. Secretary Roberta Yates says, “Once the land was conveyed to us by the city, we started to work with architect and he drew up initial design for this building. And that put us in gear to move forward with fundraising so that we can get started on a building in a couple of years”
Support Great Tails Animal Rescue by attending their masquerade gala
Great Tails Animal Rescue has big dreams. They currently are foster-only for animals in Itasca County. Co-founder Lacey Paulley shared, “When the old rescue closed down, we knew there was a need. A few of us got together at a coffee shop, and said what can we do. And that’s kind of how it started. I’ve loved animals my whole life.”
Touchstone Honoree: Duluth Art Institute helps inspire young people to take action through art
Jean Birkenstein lived a long, active life. She was an artistic activist in Chicago. And she now helps inspire the next generations of artists, through the BAM program at the Duluth Art Institute. Her son, Robin Washington, is the Board President at the DAI. “The word I use more than...
Hibbing House fire causes $100,00 dollars in damages
Iron Range fire crews responded to a house fire in Hibbing earlier Sunday that caused damages up to $100,000 dollars. The 3600th block of 4th avenue west home erupted into flames around 1:37pm Sunday afternoon. The fire may have potentially started in the basement of the home then spread through...
Around Town – Oct. 14, 2022
Seasonal events are the name of the game this weekend Around Town. Normally, the Duluth Children’s Museum caters to the kids. But Saturday night, it’s a 21+ takeover. Night at the Brewseum is back. Attendees can sample brews from Blacklist, Hoops, Bent Paddle, Duluth Cider, and more, all while raising money so the kids can keep learning and having fun. General admission tickets cost $30. The VIP version is $50. Night at the Brewseum goes from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
Weather Sketch: Greyson
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Prep Sports Extra: October 14th
This Friday marked week seven of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week nine in Wisconsin. Duluth Denfeld broke a three year rivalry drought rallying to take down Duluth East at Ordean Stadium. Additionally Two Harbors and Hermantown earned home wins. Northwestern finished their regular season with a perfect 9-0 record, while Northwood/Solon Springs and Ashland won their regular season finales, and South Shore fell on the road.
Rock Ridge girls tennis falls to Elk River in Section 7AA championship
After defeating Hibbing 5-2 the Wolverines, in their first year as a program, took on Elk River in the Section 7AA championship at the DISC in Duluth. The Wolverines came into the match seeded second, while Elk River was No.1 in the tournament. Rock Ridge unfortunately fell to Elk River...
Picking a perfect Halloween costume
If you haven’t picked out your costumes out yet, Andrea Jang of Duluth Mom has three things to consider as you shop and plan. Tip No. 1: Be mindful of sustainability and your budget. You can do this by shopping second hand, exchanging costumes with friends, and making your own costume. If you buy something from a store consider buying PJs that double as a costume.
Rock Ridge girls tennis clinches first-ever 7AA championship berth
Thursday night Rock Ridge girls tennis served up history. Defeating Hibbing 5-2 the Wolverines, in their first year as a program, won their way into the Section 7AA championship match. A dominant number one singles and doubles performance clinched the semifinal win. The second seeded wolverines will battle Elk River...
UMD men’s hockey swept in series against Mankato
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team lost to MSU Mankato 2-1 on Saturday. The team has not beaten the Mavericks since 2018. UMD would give up a goal in both the first and second period, before Luke Loheit cut into the lead in the third. The...
No. 4 UMD kept silent in road opener at roaring No. 5 MSU-Mankato
Suffering an onslaught of scoring by No. 5 Minnesota State University-Mankato the No. 4 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team would drop their road opener Friday. The Bulldogs had trouble on special teams in the game, giving up four short-handed tallies. Zach Stejskal was pulled after allowing...
Duluth Marshall tops PACT, will face Legacy Christian Academy in championship
The Duluth Marshall boy’s soccer team hosted PACT Charter School on Saturday for the 7AA section semifinal match. The Hunters trailed 1-0 before a penalty kick goal from Denzel Majwega tied the game. Brendan Friday scored the game winning goal off a header with 5:22 left on the clock.
