Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election

bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Counties Report Increase in Requests for Absentee Ballots for General Election
Elections officials in some Idaho counties say interest in absentee voting is increasing ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. In Canyon County, for instance, elections officials have already sent out more 13,971 absentee ballots, elections supervisor Haley Hicks said in a telephone interview. That’s more than the 13,924 absentee ballots Canyon County elections sent out for the 2018 general election — the last comparable Idaho general election where the governor and all statewide officers were on the ballot.
KPVI Newschannel 6
No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides
Originally published Oct. 14 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. No charges or fines will be levied against the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee over its participation with a publication called The People’s Pen after an investigation by the offices of the secretary of state and the attorney general. Deputy Secretary of State...
etxview.com
Election 2022: Teacher challenges longtime incumbent for District 22 A seat
An educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for the District 22 House Seat A. Democrat Natalie Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Republican John Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.
etxview.com
Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
kmvt
Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move-Over Law Day
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has declared Saturday, October 15th as Idaho Move Over Law Day, highlighting the Gem State’s law regarding how to pass emergency vehicles. The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle. Drivers must move into the lane furthest...
Is Idaho One of the Most Hated States in America?
If you were to select an Idahoan at random and ask them, “do you love Idaho or hate Idaho?” What do you think they’ll say? I’m thinking they'll tell you they love Idaho!. Most people are very proud to live in Idaho, and thankfully, I don’t...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Ag in Idaho is facing challenges
Each year, Idaho agriculture generates over $20 billion in value for our economy. Our farmers, ranchers and processors invest significant resources to produce crops and livestock that help feed millions of people worldwide. As this harvest season wraps up, we need to talk about the future of ag in Idaho. Like other industries, we’re facing challenges that need our attention. I want to highlight two that impact agriculture and eastern Idaho.
KTVB
Idaho judge on no cameras in courtroom for Vallow-Daybell case
Fremont County District Court Judge Steven Boyce issued an order prohibiting video and photographic coverage in September. Audio recording will still be allowed.
Democratic nominee for Idaho attorney general announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh. Arkoosh faces former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the race to be Idaho’s next attorney general; Labrador defeated longtime GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May primary. ...
Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
WWEEK
All Three Candidates for Oregon Governor Say They Will Declare a State of Emergency on Homelessness
The tents lining Portland streets will play a large role in deciding Oregon’s next governor. New polling by DHM Research for The Oregonian shows 9 in 10 voters statewide see homelessness as “a very big problem.” Suburban candidates seeking legislative seats say the issue is top of voters’ minds when they come to the door. “They perceive Portland to be out of control,” says state Rep. Ken Helm (D-Beaverton).
Post Register
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
The Stealth Story: Idaho Voters Can Change the Balance of Power in Boise
The balance of power between the Governor and Idaho Legislators is on the November ballot. It’s called SJR 102. A yes vote means you support a change to the state constitution. A no vote would mean you prefer the status quo. The measure would allow the leaders of the House and Senate to call a special session. Currently, the Governor has the power, and it became a contentious issue for some during the so-called pandemic.
Idaho now open for Bitcoin business
Idaho now open for Bitcoin business. The post Idaho now open for Bitcoin business appeared first on Local News 8.
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?
The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
waste360.com
Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County
Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
eastidahonews.com
Man who allegedly drove car at two women also burned LGBTQ pride flag, Boise police say
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Matthew Lehigh, who was arrested Wednesday after allegedly driving his vehicle at two women and yelling a homophobic slur, will face at least one new charge after he admitted to taking several actions targeting the LGBTQ community. Lehigh, 31, was charged with felony arson Friday...
AOL Corp
COVID-19 levels are back up in the Treasure Valley; 10 Idaho counties in all at medium-risk
Once again, many Idahoans are facing a greater risk of catching COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday on its COVID-19 community level dashboard that 10 Idaho counties are in the yellow zone, or at medium-risk for COVID-19. Listed in the green, low-risk category last week,...
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
