Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police announce public visitation for fallen Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has announced a public visitation in honor of fallen LVMPD Officer Truong Thai. Officer Thai, a 23-year veteran of LVMPD, was killed when he was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in the early morning on Oct. 13.
Fox5 KVVU
Candlelight vigil honors Las Vegas officer Truong Thai
Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The playoff race isn’t until Sunday but coming to the Speedway in Vegas is an experience race fans like to enjoy all weekend long. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM UTC. Officer Truong Thai is the fourth...
Man stabbed to death in northwest valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Thursday night in the 700 block of Rainbow Boulevard near Washington Avenue.
Fatal crash at Las Vegas Blvd., Blue Diamond
Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Windmill Lane.
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Street Experience announces ‘Rock of Horror Halloweekend’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience has announced that it will once again host its “Rock of Horror Halloweekend” celebration. According to a news release, this year’s Halloween celebration will be held from Oct. 28-31. As part of the events, guests can expect Halloween haunts,...
Fox5 KVVU
Raising Cane’s to open location with its largest dining room in Las Vegas Valley on Thursday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raising Cane’s announced that it will open a new location in North Las Vegas on Thursday. According to the eatery, the new location, which is located at 3737 W. Craig Road, will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20. The location will...
Fox5 KVVU
Fourth line of duty death for LVMPD since July 2020
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officer Truong Thai is the fourth line of duty death for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in just over two years. The widows of two of those officers are helping organize a fundraiser for Thai’s family. “It’s devastating. It just brings back so...
8newsnow.com
Northwest valley neighborhood sees string of mailbox thefts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People in the northwest valley are concerned following a string of mailbox thefts. In the Sierra Hills community of Centennial Hills, neighbors have been sharing security camera footage of people vandalizing mailboxes and stealing the contents inside. “He sat in the front seat and goes over...
Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
Vigil, fundraiser for slain LVMPD officer announced
Officer Truong Thai was shot and killed while investigating a domestic disturbance call near Flamingo Rd. and University Center Dr. Thursday.
news3lv.com
Mt. Charleston pop-up lodge Pine Dining offering weekday menu
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Weekday lunch is now being offered at the pop-up lodge experience on Mt. Charleston, but the experience is available for only one week for now. A spokesperson says Pine Dining, the culinary concept at the former site of the Mt. Charleston Lodge, has a weekday menu available from now until Sunday, Oct. 23.
constructiondive.com
$5B medical campus breaks ground in Las Vegas
Pacific Group, a Salt Lake City-based developer and general contractor, broke ground Oct. 4 on the $5 billion Helios Health and Wellness campus in Las Vegas, according to a company release shared with Construction Dive. The mixed-use project will include more than 2 million square feet of laboratory, research and...
Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the incident was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries. No other details were […]
Ready for short drive, Las Vegas? Powerball jackpot Monday climbs to $480M
Another shot at a lottery jackpot worth nearly a half-billion dollars is up for grabs if you're willing to make a short drive. The estimated main Powerball prize for Monday's drawing climbed to $480 million after no tickets on Saturday matched all five numbers and the Powerball, according to the multistate lottery game's website.
Fox5 KVVU
Reservations open for Gordon Ramsay’s new Las Vegas restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Reservations have opened for Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, located at Harrah’s Las Vegas, the new eatery, dubbed Ramsay’s Kitchen, marks the famed chef’s sixth Las Vegas restaurant. The release says Ramsay’s...
Female pedestrian struck by car Oct. 5 in NW valley dies, Metro says
A woman walking in a marked crosswalk in the northwest valley when hit by a car earlier this month has died from her injuries, Metro said Sunday.
KTNV
Driver killed, passenger in critical condition after crash on Las Vegas Blvd., Blue Diamond
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash in the southeast Las Vegas valley early Monday morning. Nevada State Police say it happened near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road at approximately 12:58 a.m. A white Mercedes...
Fox5 KVVU
9/11 responder critically injured in Henderson hit-and-run crash; prayer vigil held to support recovery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local man and 9/11 first responder needs neurorehabilitation after getting hit on his bike in a hit-and-run crash in Henderson. His wife is now working to bring attention and awareness to traffic crimes in the valley. The group STOP DUI hosted a prayer vigil...
Prosecutor: Man held in Vegas officer killing fired 18 shots
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer fired 18 shots before driving away from the scene and the man’s girlfriend’s mother was wounded during an exchange of gunfire between him and police, a prosecutor said Friday. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton, 24, was arrested several blocks away shortly after the shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai early Thursday not far from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, authorities said. “The tragic part about this is (that) from the evidence, this defendant was being investigated for a misdemeanor,” District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters. “That’s why it’s a sad day. It didn’t have to happen. This officer didn’t have to lose his life.” Hampton made an initial court appearance Friday before a hearing master who found probable cause to keep him jailed without bail pending arraignment Tuesday on eight felony charges including murder and attempted murder. He also faces a misdemeanor domestic battery count.
The Second Annual Neon Dog Walk Raises The Woof in October
The Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is unleashing details about...
Comments / 0