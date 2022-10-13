Marquise Brown has been one of the few bright spots for the Cardinals this season, but an ankle injury has his status in doubt for Arizona's Week 7 Thursday Night Football showdown with the Saints. Brown's health issues coincide with the return of DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), who will be a must-start in fantasy football lineups regardless of whether Hollywood plays. However, if the latter is out, it opens the door for a potential waiver-wire sleeper like Rondale Moore to make his way into early-week start 'em, sit 'em discussions.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO