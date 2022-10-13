ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 7: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

As we approach the midway point of the fantasy football regular season, at least half-a-dozen notable running backs figure to be out this week. The owners without significant rushing depth will be stuck with some of the more difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions of the season, but our Week 7 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues can help you find the right sleepers and fill-ins.
ng-sportingnews.com

Why isn't Dalton Schultz playing vs. Eagles? Cowboys TE out with injury

The Cowboys are not only without their star quarterback for their clash with the undefeated Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," they're also without their top tight end. Dallas announced ahead of Sunday's game that, along with Dak Prescott, Dalton Schultz would be out against Philadelphia. Schultz is the Cowboys' third-leading...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Giants vs. Ravens on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens face a tough test in Week 6 as they travel North to take on the impressive New York Giants. Baltimore is coming off a last-second win over division rival Cincinnati last time out, in which Jackson led a drive to set up Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal in the final minute. It wasn't a pretty win, but it was an important one for a team that hadn't won a game at home since November of last year.
BALTIMORE, MD
ng-sportingnews.com

Nathaniel Hackett's coaching blunders: A running timeline of Broncos' questionable decisions under first-year coach

When the Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their next head coach last offseason, there was reason to be excited. Hackett, 42, is one of the NFL's youngest coaches. He comes from the Matt LaFleur coaching tree. He helped coach Aaron Rodgers to back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. He was considered to be a great offensive mind who would fix that side of the ball in Denver after the Broncos had issues scoring last season.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Marquise Brown playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football

Marquise Brown has been one of the few bright spots for the Cardinals this season, but an ankle injury has his status in doubt for Arizona's Week 7 Thursday Night Football showdown with the Saints. Brown's health issues coincide with the return of DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), who will be a must-start in fantasy football lineups regardless of whether Hollywood plays. However, if the latter is out, it opens the door for a potential waiver-wire sleeper like Rondale Moore to make his way into early-week start 'em, sit 'em discussions.
TEMPE, AZ
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on JK Dobbins, Deon Jackson impacting Week 7 waiver wire pickups

After a wild Sunday in the NFL, fantasy football owners are doing their Monday morning debriefings to see which players got injured and how that will affect their respective fantasy teams going forward. Fortunately, it was a quiet week for new injuries, but running backs JK Dobbins and Deon Jackson both exited early because of lower body injuries, which could potentially force owners to hit the waiver wire for running back depth that is already scarce heading into Week 7.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Broncos vs. Chargers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game online without cable

The Chargers are hosting the Broncos in an AFC West showdown on "Monday Night Football" in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. The Broncos (2-3) are coming off one of their ugliest losses of the season, falling 12-9 in overtime to the Colts on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 5. Denver posted just three field goals as Russell Wilson continued to underwhelm in his first season in a new uniform.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

CBS's Tony Romo perfectly predicted score of Chiefs-Bills game in first quarter, adding to legend that is ‘Romostradamus’

Tony Romo brought his crystal ball to the Arrowhead Stadium press box. While many were expecting an offensive slugfest between two of the league's best offenses, the CBS analyst thought this was going to be a low-scoring affair. And with just over five minutes left in the first quarter, before any points had been scored, Romo told play-by-play voice Jim Nantz he gave his final score prediction.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Cardinals' struggles on offense put Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury's contracts under the microscope

After signing quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury to big contract extensions in the offseason, it appeared the Cardinals had secured their long-term future. Six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Arizona sits at the bottom of the NFC West. Kingsbury's offense — his supposed calling card — has languished, scoring just 11 touchdowns total.
ALABAMA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Alabama vs. Tennessee live score, updates, highlights from Week 7 college football game

The stakes for Alabama and Tennessee's "Third Saturday in October" meeting in 2022 are higher than the Great Smoky Mountains. The Crimson Tide are hoping to keep alive their chances of making a third straight berth in the College Football Playoff — aspirations that were nearly derailed twice already this season against Texas and Texas A&M. Alabama — which dropped two spots to No. 3 in the nation following its 24-20 win over the Aggies — may also be without defending Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy