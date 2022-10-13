Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Carson Wentz out? Latest news, updates on Commanders QB's injury status
Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has been banged up over the last two weeks, playing through a shoulder injury in Thursday night's win over the Bears and suffering a finger injury as well. Though Washington escaped with the win, Wentz struggled and finished 12-of-22 for 99 yards. The Commanders had a...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 7: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
As we approach the midway point of the fantasy football regular season, at least half-a-dozen notable running backs figure to be out this week. The owners without significant rushing depth will be stuck with some of the more difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions of the season, but our Week 7 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues can help you find the right sleepers and fill-ins.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown out? Latest news, updates on Cardinal WR's injury status
The Cardinals' struggling offense suffered a hit to its wide receiver depth on Sunday after Marquise "Hollywood" Brown exited the game with a foot injury. Brown was injured in the fourth quarter when the 5-9 Brown was unable to beat 6-4 cornerback Tariq Woolen of the Seahawks to a Kyler Murray pass.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why do the Eagles have the Saints' draft pick? Revisiting the trade that helped bring AJ Brown to Philadelphia, Chris Olave to New Orleans
Led by a stingy defense and early-season MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have gotten off to an unblemished start in 2022. It's only been five games, admittedly. But it's got Philly fans dreaming of a deep postseason run, something that didn't quite seem likely a few months ago. For...
ng-sportingnews.com
Josh Gordon suspension timeline: How WR's career path led him to release from Titans
Josh Gordon has had plenty of NFL opportunities to play wide receiver for the Browns, Patriots, Seahawks, Chiefs and Titans, After being suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy five times in his career (six suspensions overall), he is running close to empty on his chances. Gordon saw his...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 6 game
No, your eyes do not deceive you. The Broncos are back in prime time. After one of the most brutal offensive performances in recent memory in a Week 5 Thursday night loss to the Colts, the Broncos are closing out Week 6 with an AFC West showdown against the Chargers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why isn't Dalton Schultz playing vs. Eagles? Cowboys TE out with injury
The Cowboys are not only without their star quarterback for their clash with the undefeated Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," they're also without their top tight end. Dallas announced ahead of Sunday's game that, along with Dak Prescott, Dalton Schultz would be out against Philadelphia. Schultz is the Cowboys' third-leading...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Giants vs. Ravens on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens face a tough test in Week 6 as they travel North to take on the impressive New York Giants. Baltimore is coming off a last-second win over division rival Cincinnati last time out, in which Jackson led a drive to set up Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal in the final minute. It wasn't a pretty win, but it was an important one for a team that hadn't won a game at home since November of last year.
ng-sportingnews.com
Nathaniel Hackett's coaching blunders: A running timeline of Broncos' questionable decisions under first-year coach
When the Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their next head coach last offseason, there was reason to be excited. Hackett, 42, is one of the NFL's youngest coaches. He comes from the Matt LaFleur coaching tree. He helped coach Aaron Rodgers to back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. He was considered to be a great offensive mind who would fix that side of the ball in Denver after the Broncos had issues scoring last season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Panthers' Robbie Anderson ejected from game vs. Rams . . . by his own coach
Robbie Anderson was already on borrowed time with the Panthers heading into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Now, it seems like his time with them has come to an abrupt, in-game end. Anderson was ejected from Sunday's Panthers vs. Rams game by his new coach, Steve Wilks. The...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Marquise Brown playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football
Marquise Brown has been one of the few bright spots for the Cardinals this season, but an ankle injury has his status in doubt for Arizona's Week 7 Thursday Night Football showdown with the Saints. Brown's health issues coincide with the return of DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), who will be a must-start in fantasy football lineups regardless of whether Hollywood plays. However, if the latter is out, it opens the door for a potential waiver-wire sleeper like Rondale Moore to make his way into early-week start 'em, sit 'em discussions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on JK Dobbins, Deon Jackson impacting Week 7 waiver wire pickups
After a wild Sunday in the NFL, fantasy football owners are doing their Monday morning debriefings to see which players got injured and how that will affect their respective fantasy teams going forward. Fortunately, it was a quiet week for new injuries, but running backs JK Dobbins and Deon Jackson both exited early because of lower body injuries, which could potentially force owners to hit the waiver wire for running back depth that is already scarce heading into Week 7.
ng-sportingnews.com
Broncos vs. Chargers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game online without cable
The Chargers are hosting the Broncos in an AFC West showdown on "Monday Night Football" in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. The Broncos (2-3) are coming off one of their ugliest losses of the season, falling 12-9 in overtime to the Colts on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 5. Denver posted just three field goals as Russell Wilson continued to underwhelm in his first season in a new uniform.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tennessee-Georgia and other top games that will define second half of college football season
The first half of the 2022 college football had a great finish. Week 7 featured six games between ranked teams, and it was so much fun. TCU beat Oklahoma State 43-40 in double overtime, Utah beat USC 43-42 in the final minute and Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49 in the clubhouse leader for "Game of the Year."
ng-sportingnews.com
CBS's Tony Romo perfectly predicted score of Chiefs-Bills game in first quarter, adding to legend that is ‘Romostradamus’
Tony Romo brought his crystal ball to the Arrowhead Stadium press box. While many were expecting an offensive slugfest between two of the league's best offenses, the CBS analyst thought this was going to be a low-scoring affair. And with just over five minutes left in the first quarter, before any points had been scored, Romo told play-by-play voice Jim Nantz he gave his final score prediction.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 8 top 25 games
It might be hard to top last week, but this is college football. Week 8 features five matchups between ranked teams. That starts with a battle of ACC unbeaten teams in No. 14 Syracuse and No. 5 Clemson at 12 p.m. The Big 12 has a pair of interesting matchups....
ng-sportingnews.com
Cardinals' struggles on offense put Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury's contracts under the microscope
After signing quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury to big contract extensions in the offseason, it appeared the Cardinals had secured their long-term future. Six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Arizona sits at the bottom of the NFC West. Kingsbury's offense — his supposed calling card — has languished, scoring just 11 touchdowns total.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tennessee vs. Alabama by the numbers: Craziest stats behind Volunteers' upset over Crimson Tide
College football might have just received the game of the year. Fans were treated to a thrilling clash between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in the latest edition of the "Third Saturday in October." When Alabama returned a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to take...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football rankings: What Alabama's loss to Tennessee means for Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and more
Alabama flirted with disaster all year before it finally caught up to the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Tennessee — for the first time since 2006 — managed to upset No. 3 Alabama 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. With that, the Volunteers are 6-0 for the first time since 1998,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Alabama vs. Tennessee live score, updates, highlights from Week 7 college football game
The stakes for Alabama and Tennessee's "Third Saturday in October" meeting in 2022 are higher than the Great Smoky Mountains. The Crimson Tide are hoping to keep alive their chances of making a third straight berth in the College Football Playoff — aspirations that were nearly derailed twice already this season against Texas and Texas A&M. Alabama — which dropped two spots to No. 3 in the nation following its 24-20 win over the Aggies — may also be without defending Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback.
