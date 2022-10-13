Read full article on original website
The Daily Planet
Mountain Village Comprehensive Plan update
As the Town of Mountain Village nears the end of its third Public Review Period during our Comprehensive Plan amendment process, I would like to take the opportunity to share some key points on this two-year process with the community. The Town recognizes that a master planning document is dense...
The Daily Planet
Telluride Fire Protection District The Telluride Fire Protection District will
The Telluride Fire Protection District will hold a monthly meeting of the Board of Directors on Tuesday October 18th, 2022 at 5:30PM at the Mountain Village Fire Station – 411 Mountain Village Blvd, 3rd Floor. The public is invited to attend.
CBS News
Search nears two weeks for trail runner missing near Durango
A group of searchers made up of mostly volunteers is spending Saturday looking for 29-year-old David Lunde in the La Plata County backcountry. If they don't find him, official search operations will be called off Sunday, an official told CBS4. Saturday is the 13th day of looking for Lunde. Lunde...
nbc11news.com
Changes on the way for the San Juans and Four Corners region
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started our weekend with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Clear skies and plenty have continued to stick around for most of the Western Slope, a trend we have seen over the past few days. By tonight, clear skies will remain as temperatures fall into the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Areas in the San Juans and North of I-70 will start to see some light cloud cover arriving tonight.
nbc11news.com
Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.
"It's just a frigging mess." Sheriff calls out teens for littering on Colorado national forest land
Sheriff Bill Masters for the San Miguel Sheriff's Office called out a group of partiers in an impassioned video on Friday, after discovering hundreds of empty cans were left behind at Uncompahgre National Forest. Officials believe that mess was left by teens. The video was taken in a wooded area just outside of Telluride, near the Bear Creek Preserve, according to the sheriff. "Our local little darlings have been up...
The Daily Planet
Finding America, arriving in Ridgway
Each fall for the past 22 years, Southwest Art magazine has published a showcase for young artists. As the title ’21 Under 31’ implies, this is not a comprehensive guide, but a carefully curated one. “The editors work with art galleries, art schools, ateliers, workshop instructors and many...
nbc11news.com
Our first snow of the season could be on the way
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
Mother Nature Dooms Grand Junction Couple’s Record Breaking Attempt
A Colorado Trail running record for a local couple will have to wait thanks in large part to Mother Nature. Grand Junction's Doug and Melinda McCaw were hoping to set a new FKT (Fastest Known Time) record on the Colorado Trail, but Mother Nature did not cooperate. After nearly 3 days of battling the elements, the running couple was forced to abandon their recent record-breaking attempt because of heavy rain that poured down as they started out on their 490-mile trek from Durango to Denver.
How em-bear-assing! Gigantic brown bear tries to make its winter den under Colorado home before it's tranquilized and takes FIVE rangers to drag away
A gigantic brown bear has been tranquilized and dragged from under a Colorado home as it tried to hibernate there over winter. The 400lb beast took one dart and five rangers before it could be pulled from the decking in Durango on Wednesday. Comical footage shows Colorado Parks and Wildlife...
durangotelegraph.com
Don't call it a comeback
Who doesn’t love a great comeback story? Just when you think the champ might truly be down and out, they somehow pull themselves up and come back swinging – grinding to land every punch and eventually coming out with arms raised. So heartwarming, but in reality so rare, making the victory in the end that much sweeter.
Montrose Most Wanted: Drugs, Assault, Menacing, Forgery and More
Here is a look at this week's three most wanted individuals in Montrose, Colorado. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for three individuals who are wanted in connection with a long list of serious charges. All three men failed to show up in court to face the charges and now authorities are trying to locate them and bring them in.
