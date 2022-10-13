Read full article on original website
Burbank Football Survives Late CV Scare
Slow starts have plagued the Burbank High football team much of this season. Friday night the Bulldogs broke that cycle, but nearly took the pedal off the gas too quickly as they held on for a 16-8 Pacific League victory over Crescenta Valley at Memorial Field. “It’s the first time...
Burbank Police Log: September 26 – October 2
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
City Council Election Question #1 – Transportation
As part of myBurbank’s Election 2022 coverage, we have asked all of the candidates in the three races some tough questions to help voters decide who deserves their vote. In the race for City Council, there are seven candidates, and we asked ten tough questions. We told the candidates they could write as much as they wanted, and we did not edit their responses in any way. We rotated the order after every question.
Burbank Resident Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
A motorist has been arrested for pointing a handgun at a pedestrian during a roadside confrontation. The incident occurred on September 27, 2022. At about 6:00 p.m., Burbank Police responded to the area of Olive Avenue and Florence Street regarding a man threatening another with a gun. The victim told officers he was walking in an alley when he was startled by a vehicle that almost struck him. The victim yelled at the motorist, which resulted in the driver stopping to engage the victim in an argument.
