CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s continued economic growth requires the presence of a talented local workforce. That is why members of The Education Alliance, a Charleston-based non-profit, will bring together over 200 business leaders, innovators, policy makers and educators from across West Virginia to share strategies on how to develop that talent during the upcoming “Pathways to the Future–Strategies to Grow Your Own” West Virginia Education Summit.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO