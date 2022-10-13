ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Wine

Score This Coveted Mini KitchenAid on Sale Ahead of Baking Season

There's a reason KitchenAid stand mixers are coveted by home cooks and professional bakers alike. They're beautiful, practical, and whip up fluffy loaves of bread, decadent desserts, and even freshly made pasta with the flip of a switch. But if you missed the boat on snapping up a discounted KitchenAid during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, you're in luck. This KitchenAid Mini Artisan Plus is marked down at $50 off just in time for fall baking season.
ELECTRONICS
POPSUGAR

The Our Place Mini Pan and Pot Set Is the Perfect Size For a Table of 2

My fellow POPSUGAR editors and I can't stop raving about the original, internet-famous Our Place Always Pan — and the new Cast Iron Always Pan has made quite the impression too. Even Selena Gomez is a fan of the cookware brand. The singer–actor/beauty-brand founder has her own collection with Our Place. (You can even spot some of it on her HBO Max cooking show, "Selena + Chef.") Our Place has found a home in my kitchen cabinet. I use my Always Pan regularly to cook my meals for the week. However, once I got my hands on the mini version, it's been my go-to for almost every meal. The only exception is when I need to use the Mini Perfect Pot ($93, originally $125). The Mini Always Pan ($86, originally $115) and Mini Perfect Pot are the cooking duos that made my kitchen adventures (and cabinet storage) streamlined and convenient.
LIFESTYLE
Food & Wine

Over 11,400 Amazon Shoppers Love These Stemless Wine Glasses for Their Affordable Price and High-Quality Feel

Whether you're hosting a holiday party or just want to enjoy a nice glass of wine, having the right glasses can make all the difference. From a standard wine glass, to stemless, tulip and flute, there are tons of options to choose from, but sometimes a set can be expensive. And, when they're stemmed, they're more susceptible to breaking. The JoyJolt Stemless Wine Glasses, however, are an Amazon shopper favorite thanks to their high quality and affordability, and right now, they're on sale.
SHOPPING
rsvplive.ie

We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time

Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
LIFESTYLE
Delish

Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?

There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
LIFESTYLE
Allrecipes.com

Pan-Fried Cube Steaks with Simple Pan Sauce

Turn the steaks, and sprinkle each with an additional 1 to 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce. Cook until steaks are firm and reddish-pink and juicy in the center, about 3 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 135 degrees F (57 degrees C). Remove to a platter and tent with foil.
RECIPES
Family Proof

Fried Cabbage And Sausage: Recipes Worth Cooking

Fried Cabbage and Sausage is a hearty and savory one-skillet meal. Garlicky kielbasa is sauteed with thinly-sliced cabbage, herbs, and spices for an easy dinner the whole family will love. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how...
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

BEST CLASSIC MEATLOAF

This Classic Meatloaf has been a staple in our family for many many years! My Nannie made it all the time, it was always requested for her to bring it to every family reunion. She would use 5lbs of hamburger and make enough for everyone to enjoy! If you are looking for a great meatloaf, this one is delicious.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Pan-Fried Pork Chops

Do not pat chops dry, so seasonings and flour will stick. Season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with flour on both sides. Use the back of a spoon to distribute the flour over the entire surface. Heat oil in a 12 inch non-stick skillet...
RECIPES
Food & Wine

This $600 Stick Vacuum Cleaner That's Perfect for Small Kitchen Messes Is Just $180 at Amazon

With the holidays coming up, chances are you'll have more people over. That quality time is special, but you might be kicking yourself after guests leave and you have to sweep up the mess left behind. Don't get caught up in hours of cleanup — not when you can easily suck it all up with a vacuum that has a major discount even days after Amazon's October Prime Day.
ELECTRONICS
Food & Wine

The 14 Best Tea Advent Calendars of 2022

The holiday season can be an exciting time, but it's certainly not without its stressors. From an overwhelming social calendar to shopping for everyone on your list, you'd be forgiven if the calendar turning to December made your blood pressure rise just a bit. One easy way to bring back a bit of the magic of the holiday season is with a festive tea advent calendar.
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

The best stocking stuffers still on sale for Prime Day — all under $15

Okay, it's not yet Halloween. But here at Yahoo we want to help you get a jump on the holidays, so you can truly enjoy the season when it arrives. Picture it: You, sipping rum-spiked eggnog, with your feet up (in cozy slippers, of course), while last-minute shoppers fight for scraps on picked-over shelves.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Spiced beef, salty cheese fill Turkey’s top street food

Outside the Topkapi Palace in Istanbul, a woman in a headscarf slaps a ball of dough between her formidable hands and stretches it over the dome of a large saç griddle.She sprinkles half of the paper-thin dough with chewy white cheese, a tangle of bitter greens and a crumble of spiced beef. By the time she folds it shut with a long wooden dowel, the flatbread is already bubbly and browned.This is gozleme, one of Turkey’s most common street foods. The scene is repeated all over Istanbul, and it’s easy enough to replicate at home with a few substitutions.For this...
RECIPES
BHG

Mastering Milk Bread: The Key Steps to Making the Perfect Buttery, Fluffy Dough

There's nothing quite like a slice of homemade bread. If you hang out in the baking and cooking social media video world or stop by a local Asian bakery, there's a good chance you've come across milk bread. The trendy bread is know for its light, springy texture and rich, slightly-sweet flavor. The concept of making milk bread isn't new. In fact, milk bread's famous texture comes from a roux starter that dates back to the 20th century called tangzhong (more on this later). New and old bakers alike: Get ready for tips on milk bread and how to achieve that irresistible soft dough at home.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The Right Way to Load Utensils in the Dishwasher, According to Appliance Repair Pros

Loading the dishwasher may seem like a relatively straightforward task, but the truth is that it’s full of complexities. Did you know, for example, that you should never prewash your dishes or put plastic on the bottom rack? (Now you do!) It’s also important to avoid overloading and blocking the spray arm. But how much do you think about the way your silverware is positioned in the basket?
ROBERT JOHNSON

