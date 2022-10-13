ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

WDIO-TV

Money Matters: Creating a secure financial future in retirement

It’s retirement security week, the perfect time to make sure your savings are on track for a successful retirement. Barry Bigelow from Great Waters Financial joins us with tips to help you create a secure financial future in retirement. Q: How are Americans doing when to comes to saving...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WDIO-TV

Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls

WASHINGTON (AP) — The news that 70 million people will see an 8.7% boost in their Social Security checks next year came just weeks before Election Day, but it is unlikely to give Democrats the edge they are desperately seeking at the polls. In fact, the promise of bigger...
BUSINESS

