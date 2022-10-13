ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Troy Aikman addresses 'take the dresses off' comment on 'Monday Night Football:' 'My comments were dumb'

By Joe Rivera
 4 days ago
Yardbarker

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Plan is for Dak Prescott 'to practice on Wednesday'

The Dallas Cowboys have been somewhat evasive regarding the injury status of quarterback Dak Prescott, but they offered up a firmer timeline on Monday. Coach Mike McCarthy revealed that the Cowboys are anticipating Prescott being cleared to practice Monday or Tuesday. The aim is to have him practicing on Wednesday, potentially setting him up for a Sunday return against the Detroit Lions.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

KC Chiefs will elevate Zayne Anderson to active roster

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing up defensive back Zayne Anderson to the active roster for the Buffalo Bills game, per reports. According to NFL reporter Matt Lombardo, the Kansas City Chiefs will be elevating defensive back Zayne Anderson from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 6.
KANSAS CITY, MO

