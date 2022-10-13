Read full article on original website
Related
House panel calls Donald Trump’s bills to Secret Service ‘exorbitant’
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency, including two charges for more than $1,100 per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.
Government says former Trump advisor Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that Steve Bannon should serve six months in prison and pay a $200,000 fine for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The longtime ally of former President Donald Trump should...
WATCH: Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously to compel the former president to appear. “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair.
WATCH: Rep. Liz Cheney says Trump knew ‘his election fraud claims were false’
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gave opening remarks on Oct. 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public. Watch the moment in the player above. Cheney said that this hearing would focus on Trump’s “state of mind, his intent, his motivations, and how...
Jan. 6 sedition trial shows extremists getting energized by Trump tweet
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the far-right Oath Keepers were ecstatic when then-President Donald Trump invited supporters to a “wild” protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress would be certifying the results of the 2020 election, according to messages shown Thursday during the seditious conspiracy trial for the militia group’s founder and four associates.
WATCH: Kinzinger says Trump’s troop withdrawal order is ‘key evidence’ he knew he lost election
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., one of two Republican members on the Jan. 6 panel, said that interviews with former Trump administration officials showed that former President Donald Trump admitted privately that he knew he had lost. Kinzinger said that “key evidence” of this was Trump’s directive to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Somalia before he left office in November.
WATCH: Pelosi and Schumer shelter and call for help during Capitol attack in new Jan. 6 footage
Previously unreleased footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sheltering in a secure location while the pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol was shared by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in a Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday. In the footage, congressional leaders ask for help and resources to secure the building. They also discuss how to continue the certification of the election results.
WATCH: Rep. Thompson says Jan. 6 investigation is ‘not about politics,’ but about ‘facts’
WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Donald Trump “pulled out all the stops” as president to overturn the 2020 election, the chairman of the House Jan. 6 Committee said Thursday, focusing on fresh evidence from the Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Watch the...
Trump criticizes legal system after his deposition in defamation lawsuit ordered
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation’s legal system a “broken disgrace” after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.
Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an...
WATCH: Rep. Lofgren says Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ was a ‘premeditated plan’ not based on election results
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D- Calif., spoke on Oct. 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public. Watch the moment in the player above. Lofgren spoke about the preamble leading up to the 2020 election night, showing testimony from some of former President...
WATCH: White House condemns ‘antisemitic’ remarks from Trump, Kanye
The White House on Monday condemned what it called the “antisemitic” and “insulting” remarks by former President Donald Trump about American Jews over the weekend, saying they must “be called out.”. Watch the briefing in the player above. Trump on Sunday criticized American Jews on...
Justice Department seeks end to special master’s review of Trump docs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Friday to overturn a judge’s appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation...
WATCH: Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp meet for debate as early voting begins in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued perhaps his clearest commitment yet that he won’t pursue any new restrictions on abortion or birth control, using a Monday evening debate against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams to clarify his position on an issue he’s sometimes avoided as he seeks a second term.
WATCH: 2022 Georgia Senate debate featuring Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock and Chase Oliver
ATLANTA — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could command outsize national attention, influencing the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term.
Mayor: Juarez welcomes Venezuelan migrants, but crisis could have been prevented
The mayor of Juarez says he will open a new municipal shelter to ensure migrants from Venezuela are not staying on city streets, as it happened on Sunday.
WATCH: Biden officially launches student loan forgiveness application website
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player...
Federal judge allows current DACA immigration program to continue temporarily
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred...
WATCH LIVE: Biden addresses inflation for Americans at event in Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to highlight his administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs on Friday as part of his three-state Western tour this week, as he confronts a sobering inflation report in the waning weeks before midterm elections. Watch President Biden’s remarks...
WATCH LIVE: Biden discusses infrastructure in Los Angeles
President Joe Biden is expected to speak about infrastructure in Los Angeles as recordings of racist remarks by Los Angeles city council members have sparked protests. The event is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. Biden arrived in the Los Angeles...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0