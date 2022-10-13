Read full article on original website
WISN
Milwaukee charity honored with bench
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee resource center, Repairers of the Breach, was honored with a bench Saturday morning. The bench serves as a celebration for the center's 20th year of service. The Epsilon Kappa Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated donated the bench and 200 cases of water...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Wisconsin Humane Society Youth Programs
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Our friends at the Wisconsin Humane Society work so hard for our furry friends, but they also do so much to educate the next generation. Stephanie Nespoli joined Racine & Me with some upcoming event details. Kids Night Out. WHS hosts Kids’ Night Out the...
CBS 58
Major headliner announced for Summerfest 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summerfest is set to celebrate its 55th anniversary next year, with a major headliner being announced on Monday, Oct. 17. Zac Brown Band is the first headliner confirmed for next year's event, which will be held over three weekends next June and July. The Atlanta-based, Grammy-winning band will be featured on the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 23.
CBS 58
Wear purple to show support for survivors of domestic violence in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Purple was chosen as the color to promote awareness for the first Domestic Violence Day of Unity in October 1981 and has universally represented DV awareness since then. A local organization is encouraging the public, local businesses and community groups to go "Purple for a Purpose"...
CBS 58
95 years of history and entertainment at Milwaukee's iconic Landmark Lanes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- From the outside it's unassuming and looks like your average bowling alley, but step inside and descend the carpeted stairs and Landmark Lanes opens to reveal the unexpected - a kind of underground city steeped in history and entertainment. "There's so much to do. Whatever you...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
More than Cats in Trees: Firefighters Fight for Livelihood in Milwaukee
Milwaukee is in a budget crisis. Political insiders have known for years that the city of Milwaukee was on the verge of a fiscal cliff (read bankruptcy). For decades the Milwaukee Fire Department has borne the brunt of public service budget cuts and frankly, they are tired of it (and so am I). According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, “the trend of closing firehouses began in 2014, as one firehouse closed that year. In 2017, five more firehouses were closed. The 2019 budget also called for the closure of another firehouse. It’s not clear yet what firehouses would be closed, but the budget proposes one close on Jan. 1, 2023, and another halfway through the year” (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, 2022).
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Officers embrace South Milwaukee district
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee's newest school resource officers are wasting no time getting to know the students, staff and parents. "I really wanted to come into the schools just to be involved in the community in a different capacity," Officer Jakob Horsley says. Horsley and Officer Adam Harnen...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet Sam Rodewald
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- This week on Ra-Sing & Me, musician Sam Rodewald joined us!. Rodewald says his music is largely inspired by classical music, especially opera. Rodewald released the following statement to CBS 58:. "Having studied vocal performance in college and performed with the Florentine opera chorus, the...
CBS 58
Dozens gather at UW-Milwaukee for first ever 'Home Movie Day'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dozens of people gathered at UW-Milwaukee today, on Oct. 15, for the first ever "Home Movie Day". Members of the community brought old video tapes and film reels of family and friends to share with the community. They had a chance to ask questions about the...
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer: Delafield Brewhaus
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This weekend I got to check out the Delafield Brewhaus...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Is The Drunkest City In America
MILWAUKEE – SEPTEMBER 13: Partial view of the Milwaukee skyline on September 13, 2015 in Milwaukee, … [+] Wisconsin. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Milwaukee ranks as the drunkest city in America. Clever Real Estate recently published a new composite study The Drunkest Cities in America: 2022 Data,...
On Milwaukee
What you knead to know: Milwaukee-style pizza
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. In this series, we’re exploring various types of pizza –from...
WISN
Milwaukee Public Schools multimillion dollar schoolyard makeover
MILWAUKEE — Recess is back in session at Hawthorne Elementary in Milwaukee. School staff joined together, Thursday, with district and city leaders, students and their families, to cut the ‘green’ ribbon on the school’s multimillion dollar schoolyard makeover. What was once just a sheet of asphalt...
Raising Cane's plans to open 10 Milwaukee region restaurants
Raising Cane's plans to open about 10 Milwaukee region locations, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
carvdnstone.com
North Avenue Market Food Hall in Milwaukee was Created to Bring Communities Together
William C. (Chris) Morse had a vision of owning a coffee shop which has evolved into a food hall with a drive-thru. The North Avenue Market, located at 5900 North Avenue Milwaukee , WI 53208, opened in late September 2022 and has received support from around the state of Wisconsin, including Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
DOC's Smokehouse offers a traditional southern barbecue in downtown Milwaukee
DOC's Smokehouse on 754 Vel R. Phillips Ave, is a southern barbecue restaurant in downtown Milwaukee. Brent Brashier owns it.
CBS 58
'Dream come true:' Milwaukee youth boxing club receives full makeover from J.A.Y. Academy, Adidas
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacks and stacks of gleaming trophies line the walls of Milwaukee's United Community Center Boxing Club (UCCBC). In the middle of the room sits the prized ring. To its left, a handful of punching bags hang from the ceiling. On the right, brightly colored boxing gloves sit empty, just waiting to be filled by the hands of a young fighter.
CBS 58
'We remember:’ Hoan Bridge lights up on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Saturday night, the famed Hoan Bridge shone with bright pink and blue lights. While it was a beautiful spectacle, the colors meant more than just an illuminated backdrop on the river. Oct. 15 marks National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. In a mission to...
milwaukeemag.com
9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 14-16
Opening night of this celebration of Wisconsin ghost stories is on Oct. 14. The schedule celebrates local legends with discussions, film screenings, ghost stories and more covering all things paranormal in Wisconsin, including an update on the Beast of Bray Road. Frequent Milwaukee Magazine writer Tea Krulos is even moderating a panel called “Macabre Milwaukee.” The conference ends with an American Walks Bloody Third Tour – attend to hear ghost stories about the Historic Third Ward.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Governor Evers has Delivered for Small Businesses in Wisconsin
Small businesses are the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy, and in communities across the state, small businesses ranging from flower shops to local bars and restaurants are benefiting from Governor Evers’ common sense leadership. With Governor Evers’ support, small business owners have the tools and opportunities to succeed.
