ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 28

Mark Ermi
2d ago

crime and homelessness 2 of the biggest problems in Vegas, don't believe the Democrats rhetoric about abortion, it's a choice not a right... VOTE RED IN NOVEMBER!

Reply(3)
13
Ron Sims
3d ago

The police efforts wont matter if the DA keeps cutting the criminals loose with wristslaps. They cant even get a grip on the violence in the tourist corridors, the neighborhoods like this are gonna be even harder.

Reply(1)
9
BidenSuxKamalaSwallows
2d ago

Every city has its good and bad areas. However, the problem is we have no law and order under the democrats. History repeats itself. Crime was way down statistically speaking when republicans were in office. Vote red down ballot to save a police officers life. If you really love people like a true democrat you will vote red. Plus, lower taxes, lower inflation, lower gas prices. Win win for everyone!

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Candlelight vigil honors fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Saturday night, a very emotional candlelight vigil was held for Officer Truong Thai, killed in a shooting Thursday morning responding to a domestic disturbance call near UNLV. Friends, family, and law enforcement gathered at Sunset park to honor Officer Thai. Officer Greg Hilton was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRMG

Quick-thinking mother thwarts kidnapping attempt in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A Las Vegas mother of three discreetly used her cellphone to help police find them after being kidnapped at knifepoint. On Monday, the Mesquite Police Department received a 911 call from the woman, but it was silent on the other end. A woman who had been kidnapped at knifepoint wanted police to find her and her children as they traveled in the suspect’s vehicle to Mesquite, over 80 miles away on the Utah border, according to KVVU-TV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate east valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade on the east side of the valley. It happened in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. No other details have […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Northwest valley neighborhood sees string of mailbox thefts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People in the northwest valley are concerned following a string of mailbox thefts. In the Sierra Hills community of Centennial Hills, neighbors have been sharing security camera footage of people vandalizing mailboxes and stealing the contents inside. “He sat in the front seat and goes over...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police update after officer shot, killed armed man in Halloween mask

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department held a press briefing breaking down the moments that led to the shooting of a suspect wearing a Halloween mask. Assistant Chief of Police, Michael Harris, and Captain Adam Hyde held a press briefing Thursday afternoon regarding the deadly officer involved shooting that occurred on Monday, October 10th.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the incident was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries. No other details were […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain. Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Man held in Vegas officer killing fired 18 shots

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer fired 18 shots before driving away from the scene and the man’s girlfriend’s mother was wounded during an exchange of gunfire between him and police, a prosecutor said Friday. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton, 24, was arrested several blocks away shortly after the shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai early Thursday not far from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, authorities said. “The tragic part about this is (that) from the evidence, this defendant was being investigated for a misdemeanor,” District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters. “That’s why it’s a sad day. It didn’t have to happen. This officer didn’t have to lose his life.” Hampton made an initial court appearance Friday before a hearing master who found probable cause to keep him jailed without bail pending arraignment Tuesday on eight felony charges including murder and attempted murder. He also faces a misdemeanor domestic battery count.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fourth line of duty death for LVMPD since July 2020

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officer Truong Thai is the fourth line of duty death for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in just over two years. The widows of two of those officers are helping organize a fundraiser for Thai’s family. “It’s devastating. It just brings back so...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

UPDATE: Las Vegas police locate missing 11-year-old boy

UPDATE: Earnest Dickerson has been found safe, police said. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy. Earnest Dickerson was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 13 around 5 p.m. near the 5800 block of Euclid St., near Eastern Avenue and Russell Road. He was last […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy