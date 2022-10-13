crime and homelessness 2 of the biggest problems in Vegas, don't believe the Democrats rhetoric about abortion, it's a choice not a right... VOTE RED IN NOVEMBER!
The police efforts wont matter if the DA keeps cutting the criminals loose with wristslaps. They cant even get a grip on the violence in the tourist corridors, the neighborhoods like this are gonna be even harder.
Every city has its good and bad areas. However, the problem is we have no law and order under the democrats. History repeats itself. Crime was way down statistically speaking when republicans were in office. Vote red down ballot to save a police officers life. If you really love people like a true democrat you will vote red. Plus, lower taxes, lower inflation, lower gas prices. Win win for everyone!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Comments / 28