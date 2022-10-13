ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Blunt wants what the fans want when it comes to the MCUs Reed Richards

Emily Blunt has had her say on the future of husband John Krasinski in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her teasing the future of Reed Richards. The appearance of Krasinski as the eternally fan-cast Mister Fantastic shocked many in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as he appeared as part of Earth-838’s dastardly and mostly useless Illuminati. Torn to shreds by Scarlet Witch in her quest to crash the multiverse, many have been left wondering what’s next for Richards and the Fantastic Four.
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have

By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
Latest Marvel News: Sacha Baron Cohen might’ve just answered MCU fans’ prayers as a much different ‘She-Hulk’ ending is unveiled

Today’s biggest Marvel news story is an exercise in the importance of blind belief even in the face of overwhelming evidence pointing to the contrary. Despite fans having been constantly expecting this comic book character to show up in the MCU for the past two years, only to be disappointed every time, it’s just possible that their dark dreams are finally coming true. Meanwhile, She-Hulk‘s Tatiana Maslany outlines the much more expensive finale we didn’t get to see.
When will ‘Dune: Part Two’ be released and who’s joined the cast?

*As you may expect, this article contains spoilers for 2021’s Dune: Part One*. Movie fans anticipating the further adventures of Paul Atreides received some good news a year away from the release of the second Dune entry. Dune: Part One hauled an impressive $401 million, living up to the...
What has fans wondering about ’90 Day Fiancé’ star Big Ed?

The reality television show 90 Day Fiancé has had its share of interesting characters. From Veronica Rodriguez, who recently put on a live sex show for her viewers, to Stephanie Matto, who makes money selling her ta-ta sweat, they continue to raise eyebrows. Beyond the outrageous characters reality television seems to spawn, Big Ed is one of the beloved stars of the show. Fans have tracked him from his start in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020, and all the way up to his current success. Now, they are wondering if he’s okay, and there is a very good reason why.
Harrison Ford confirmed to join the MCU in ‘Captain America: New World Order’

Sometimes, internet rumors can turn out to be 100 percent correct, and that’s been proven true once again now that Harrison Ford has been confirmed as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: New World Order, with the Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend replacing the late William Hurt in the role.
The Dish: ‘Twisters’ Forecast For Spring Start As Universal, Amblin Finalize Director For Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are meeting with directors hoping for a spring start on Twisters, a big-scale sequel to the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster. Universal and Warner Bros are co-financing with Universal taking the creative lead on the picture. Frank Marshall is producing. Here’s what The Dish has heard: Amblin’s Steven Spielberg himself flipped for the script by The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith, and his enthusiasm provided the impetus for the fast tracked film. Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski was going to direct, but fell off the film when he committed to the Formula One racing movie...
The long-awaited sequel to an undisputed classic may have bombed hard, but it remains a worthy successor

Legacy sequels have been an increasingly staple part of the Hollywood diet, but attempting to craft a successor to a movie that ranks as one of the best entries in the history of an entire genre is nothing if not a major risk. It may have taken 39 years to arrive, but the consensus remains in firm agreement that Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is worthy of existing alongside Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.
DC fans want ‘Black Adam’ to succeed for reasons that have nothing to do with the movie

Black Adam finally arrives on Friday, marking the end of an incredibly long period in development that began when Dwayne Johnson first expressed an interest in playing the character way back in November 2007. 15 years (and many scripts) later the film is here, but many dedicated DC fans are hoping for it to be a hit not because they care about the character, but because of what it might mean for behind-the-scenes decisions.
Meryl Streep crashes Broken Social Scene concert, nails new role of “rockstar”

Out of absolutely nowhere and with no prior thought, Meryl Streep has popped up and performed at a Broken Social Scene concert. Not content with being an Academy Award winner, Streep has her eyes set on a Grammy. As Canadian indie rock ground Broken Social Scene performed in New York City, Streep and Tracey Ullman made their way on stage to help perform the band’s seminal hit “Anthems for a Seventeen-Year-Old Girl”.
An infuriatingly formulaic action comedy does the absolute bare minimum and no more on streaming

If you take two massively charismatic stars known for their quick-witted banter and penchant for creative profanity, and then team them up in a movie helmed by the director of The Expendables 3, then the absolute bare minimum that should be expected is sparkling chemistry among the fistfights, car chases, and gunplay. On that front, The Hitman’s Bodyguard delivered, but it was found severely lacking everywhere else.
‘The Midnight Club’ season 1 ending, explained

The Midnight Club was filled with scares and twists as it took audiences down a supernatural road with compelling stories about kids trying to make the best of the time they have left. The 10-part Netflix series is based on Christopher Pike’s novels and from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanigan and The Haunting of Bly Manor writer Leah Fong who came together to deliver a series with surprising compassion for its characters and there’s so much to delve into.
