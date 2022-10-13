ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

KXII.com

2 arrested for possession of meth, fraud in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Two people were arrested for multiple charges, including cashing stolen or forged checks. Denison Police arrested Gena Dunfee and Kameron Kostiuk Wednesday in the 3300 block of west FM 120. Police said they were in possession of methamphetamine. Dunfee and Kostiuk were charged with possession of...
DENISON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Dies After Being Tased by Local Police

A man identified as Genesis Hicks, 26, died on September 29, two weeks after being tased by police. The incident transpired on September 14 after Frisco police received a report of a man attempting to buy a car at a local dealership using a false identity. Officers responded to the dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121 at about 3:15 p.m., according to police officials.
FRISCO, TX
KXII.com

Fatal fire in western Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county. One person and one pet were not able to...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Vehicles damaged in fire at Choctaw Casino garage

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant police are looking for answers after several vehicles caught fire in the Choctaw Casino parking lot on Thursday. "My truck literally exploded," wrote Jason Wilkerson in a Facebook post. He said his vehicle was parked next to a car that started burning. The casino...
DURANT, OK
Larry Lease

Families of Dallas Serial Killer's Victims Give Impact Statements

Billy Chemirmir, 49, was convicted in April of capital murder in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash. Serial killer Billy Chemirmir trial continued on Saturday and family members of his victims gave impact statements, and they did not hold back, trying to make him understand the pain he caused. Fox 4 reports that Chemirmir is alleged to have killed 22 people in Dallas Collin counties from 2016 to 2018.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Missing Gainesville man found dead

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man reported missing was found dead. The Gainesville Police Department contacted the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and advised them that they had discovered the body of 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover at a location off of south Weaver street, commonly referred to as Cooper’s Crossing. The body was discovered under a tree.
GAINESVILLE, TX
LoneStar 92

3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales

Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Allen High School teacher on leave while under investigation

ALLEN, Texas - A teacher in Allen, in Collin County, is accused of having an inappropriate communication with a student. The Allen Independent School District told parents it placed the Allen High School teacher on administrative leave as it investigates the claims. Police are also looking into the case, but...
ALLEN, TX
KXII.com

7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
DURANT, OK
dallasexpress.com

BREAKING: Judge Jenkins Arrested After ‘Blackface’ Break-Ins

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins allegedly wore blackface as a student at Baylor University while criminally trespassing in women’s bedrooms, according to recently released documents. In copies of the police report obtained by Current Revolt, several women accused Jenkins of breaking into their apartment along with two other men.
WACO, TX
Q92

Customers Watch in Terror as Texas Manager Gets Violently Beaten

The manager of a Hooters in Plano, Texas is seeking justice after being savagely attacked at his job. 27-year-old Waldo Montano was working his shift at Hooters when he recognized a group of kids walking around selling chocolate bars inside the store, "They've come in several times since I've been working there for over a year," Montano said.
KXII.com

Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
PLANO, TX
KTEN.com

Colton's Main Street Run gets more than 1,000 runners

DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Colton's Main Street Run in Durant was Saturday, the event starting off around 8 in the morning, with runners of all sizes and ages taking part. "It's fabulous, we have over 1200 runners this year," said Dena Sherrill, Colton's mom and event organizer. "We have about 90 sponsors, we have around 200 volunteers. Partnered with Southeastern and did the Crooked Mile Trail, and so that's a nice three mile loop."
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

The Brickyard restaurant and bar opens in Atoka

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Atoka is welcoming in a new restaurant and bar, The Brickyard, to the area where Reba's Place is under construction. The husband and wife owners say it was a lot of hard work, but they're proud to finally be opening up today. "Actually my wife's idea,"...
ATOKA, OK

