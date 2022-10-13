Read full article on original website
Dallas Police: Officer arrested in Plano, charged with DWI
The Dallas Police Department announced Sunday that an officer on the squad was arrested by another North Texas law enforcement agency. Officer Austin Marshall was arrested just after midnight Sunday morning in Plano.
KXII.com
2 arrested for possession of meth, fraud in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Two people were arrested for multiple charges, including cashing stolen or forged checks. Denison Police arrested Gena Dunfee and Kameron Kostiuk Wednesday in the 3300 block of west FM 120. Police said they were in possession of methamphetamine. Dunfee and Kostiuk were charged with possession of...
dallasexpress.com
Man Dies After Being Tased by Local Police
A man identified as Genesis Hicks, 26, died on September 29, two weeks after being tased by police. The incident transpired on September 14 after Frisco police received a report of a man attempting to buy a car at a local dealership using a false identity. Officers responded to the dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121 at about 3:15 p.m., according to police officials.
fox4news.com
Search for hit-and-run drivers who hit elderly man pushing wheelchair in Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Lewisville police are looking for two drivers who took off after hitting an elderly man who was pushing a wheelchair across the street on Wednesday. The vehicles were traveling east on Lake Park Road, not far from I-35E, when both cars hit 73-year-old M.T. Daniels. Both vehicles...
KXII.com
Fatal fire in western Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county. One person and one pet were not able to...
KTEN.com
Vehicles damaged in fire at Choctaw Casino garage
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant police are looking for answers after several vehicles caught fire in the Choctaw Casino parking lot on Thursday. "My truck literally exploded," wrote Jason Wilkerson in a Facebook post. He said his vehicle was parked next to a car that started burning. The casino...
Man rescued after falling into Flower Mound creek, has significant injuries
A man remains in serious condition following a crash in Flower Mound over the weekend. Late Saturday night, a car crashed on a bridge over a creek on Wichita Trail Investigators say the driver was able to get out of the car but then fell
Families of Dallas Serial Killer's Victims Give Impact Statements
Billy Chemirmir, 49, was convicted in April of capital murder in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash. Serial killer Billy Chemirmir trial continued on Saturday and family members of his victims gave impact statements, and they did not hold back, trying to make him understand the pain he caused. Fox 4 reports that Chemirmir is alleged to have killed 22 people in Dallas Collin counties from 2016 to 2018.
KXII.com
Missing Gainesville man found dead
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man reported missing was found dead. The Gainesville Police Department contacted the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and advised them that they had discovered the body of 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover at a location off of south Weaver street, commonly referred to as Cooper’s Crossing. The body was discovered under a tree.
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
fox4news.com
Allen High School teacher on leave while under investigation
ALLEN, Texas - A teacher in Allen, in Collin County, is accused of having an inappropriate communication with a student. The Allen Independent School District told parents it placed the Allen High School teacher on administrative leave as it investigates the claims. Police are also looking into the case, but...
fox4news.com
SPCA of Texas gets custody of 34 cats recovered from North Texas property
GREENVILLE, Texas - The SPCA of Texas was awarded custody of 34 cats recovered from a property in Hunt County last week. The decision was made during a civil custody hearing Thursday. A judge also awarded the SPCA $8,539.50 in restitution. This case started to be investigated on October 3,...
At this haunted North Texas house, the ghosts will 'freak' you all night long
GAINESVILLE, Texas — No one would confuse a small house on Denton Street in Gainesville for a moving company. But if you do move in, you haul yourself right back out -- and quick. “It’s like a revolving door,” said Linda Hill, the home’s owner. “The longest anyone stayed...
KXII.com
7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
dallasexpress.com
BREAKING: Judge Jenkins Arrested After ‘Blackface’ Break-Ins
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins allegedly wore blackface as a student at Baylor University while criminally trespassing in women’s bedrooms, according to recently released documents. In copies of the police report obtained by Current Revolt, several women accused Jenkins of breaking into their apartment along with two other men.
Large grass fire leaves ‘Multiple structures lost.’
Okla. — The Wilson Fire Department is currently fighting a large grass fire just west of Henryetta in southeast Okfuskee County. Reportedly, multiple structures have been destroyed in the area and firefighters are expected to continue battling the flames all night long according to the Wilson Fire Department. ©2022...
Customers Watch in Terror as Texas Manager Gets Violently Beaten
The manager of a Hooters in Plano, Texas is seeking justice after being savagely attacked at his job. 27-year-old Waldo Montano was working his shift at Hooters when he recognized a group of kids walking around selling chocolate bars inside the store, "They've come in several times since I've been working there for over a year," Montano said.
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
KTEN.com
Colton's Main Street Run gets more than 1,000 runners
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Colton's Main Street Run in Durant was Saturday, the event starting off around 8 in the morning, with runners of all sizes and ages taking part. "It's fabulous, we have over 1200 runners this year," said Dena Sherrill, Colton's mom and event organizer. "We have about 90 sponsors, we have around 200 volunteers. Partnered with Southeastern and did the Crooked Mile Trail, and so that's a nice three mile loop."
KTEN.com
The Brickyard restaurant and bar opens in Atoka
ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Atoka is welcoming in a new restaurant and bar, The Brickyard, to the area where Reba's Place is under construction. The husband and wife owners say it was a lot of hard work, but they're proud to finally be opening up today. "Actually my wife's idea,"...
