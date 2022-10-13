ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doddridge County, WV

WVNews

Sharon Weaver

REEDSVILLE — Sharon Ruth Weaver, 64, of Reedsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at her home. She was born May 10, 1958 in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Melvin and Ruth Ball Blosser.
REEDSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Morgantown area rich in haunted history

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are tales of the spooky, weird and haunted from every corner of the hills and hollers of West Virginia and the Morgantown area is no exception. Jason Burns is a professional storyteller and has been interested in ghost stories since he was a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Demons conquer CWVAC CC Championship

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Demons of Ravenwood Middle School took on the CWVAC Championship and came out on top in the cross-country world. In the girl's division, Gwyn Gorrell took first place with a time of 13:02. She was named to the first team CWVAC.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

WVa sisters use printing company to show state's beauty

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Base Camp Printing highlights the beauty of West Virginia, without leaving the state. The two sisters behind the letterpress printing company, Emily and Betsy Sokolosky, recently joined community members and Fairmont State University students and professors for a closing ceremony of their first exhibit. The exhibit has been on display in Wallman Hall at Fairmont State since August, and it concluded on Oct. 7.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Gold Blue Debut Notebook: WVU hampered by absences

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In any intrasquad scrimmage, there are some things that can be difficult to evaluate. Such was doubly the case in the Gold squad’s 37-31 win over the Blue at the WVU Coliseum on Friday evening, in which the 2022-23 Mountaineer men’s basketball team offered the first glimpses of itself to the public.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Midpoint review: WVU football has improved, but has more to do

With the regular season at its halfway point, West Virginia's football team, at 3-3, hasn't put up quite the record it might have hoped for when looking forward at the start of the campaign, but the Mountaineers have improved in some areas that had to show growth from the previous year. We look at some of the play phases and personnel groups that were in the spotlight at the start of the season, how they have done so far, and what has to happen over the next six games in order to deem the season a successful one.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

The value of higher education: It's part dollars and cents and part vision for the future, according to West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As he made clear during his State of the University address as well as in a 30-minute interview with The State Journal, West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee believes there is “great value” when you analyze the cost of higher education with the potential reward.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

TALA source for all things haunted in Lewis County

Fall is a wonderful time of transformation. Leaves change color and begin to fall to the ground, the air gets a little bit cooler and a blanket might be needed for front porch sitting in the evenings, and things start to get spookier as time marches closer and closer to Halloween.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

