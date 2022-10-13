Read full article on original website
Sharon Weaver
REEDSVILLE — Sharon Ruth Weaver, 64, of Reedsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at her home. She was born May 10, 1958 in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Melvin and Ruth Ball Blosser.
Morgantown area rich in haunted history
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are tales of the spooky, weird and haunted from every corner of the hills and hollers of West Virginia and the Morgantown area is no exception. Jason Burns is a professional storyteller and has been interested in ghost stories since he was a...
Demons conquer CWVAC CC Championship
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Demons of Ravenwood Middle School took on the CWVAC Championship and came out on top in the cross-country world. In the girl's division, Gwyn Gorrell took first place with a time of 13:02. She was named to the first team CWVAC.
WVU's Jasir Cox scooped up a fumble and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – As the WVU/Baylor game was about to kick off in Morgantown on …
West Virginia State Police: Pennsylvanian killed in Preston County crash
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian was killed in a crash Friday in Preston County, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy. The two-vehicle wreck occurred on W.Va. 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to State Police.
WVa sisters use printing company to show state's beauty
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Base Camp Printing highlights the beauty of West Virginia, without leaving the state. The two sisters behind the letterpress printing company, Emily and Betsy Sokolosky, recently joined community members and Fairmont State University students and professors for a closing ceremony of their first exhibit. The exhibit has been on display in Wallman Hall at Fairmont State since August, and it concluded on Oct. 7.
WVU Basketball Bob Huggins Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just as Thursday night's football meeting with Baylor turned o…
Ribbon cutting held for new medical-surgical unit at veterans' hospital in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center leadership team, nurses, providers and support staff participated in a ribbon cutting Monday, welcoming veterans to the 3-North medical-surgical unit. Veterans were welcomed to the unit by an interdisciplinary team. At first, there will be eight available...
The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, West Virginia, accepting grant applications
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County is accepting applications for its Community Arts Project Grants for 2023. The Cultural Foundation provides grants up to $1,000 to support arts organizations in Harrison County and encourage worthwhile projects that promote cultural awareness.
Jewel City Church's fall festival in Meadowbrook (West Virginia) blesses community
MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. (WV News) — Free pumpkin picking, tractor rides and games for all ages were only part of the various activities available at Jewel City Church's annual Fall Fest. Church Children's Director Kristi Barnard was also excited to point out the petting zoo and pony rides, axe throwing,...
Gold Blue Debut Notebook: WVU hampered by absences
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In any intrasquad scrimmage, there are some things that can be difficult to evaluate. Such was doubly the case in the Gold squad’s 37-31 win over the Blue at the WVU Coliseum on Friday evening, in which the 2022-23 Mountaineer men’s basketball team offered the first glimpses of itself to the public.
Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority hires first executive director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — On Oct. 1, the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority took a step forward in its mission to identify, enhance and market a network of many of the best nonmotorized trails in the eastern United States for bikes and boats by hiring Andrew Walker as its executive director.
Midpoint review: WVU football has improved, but has more to do
With the regular season at its halfway point, West Virginia's football team, at 3-3, hasn't put up quite the record it might have hoped for when looking forward at the start of the campaign, but the Mountaineers have improved in some areas that had to show growth from the previous year. We look at some of the play phases and personnel groups that were in the spotlight at the start of the season, how they have done so far, and what has to happen over the next six games in order to deem the season a successful one.
The value of higher education: It's part dollars and cents and part vision for the future, according to West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As he made clear during his State of the University address as well as in a 30-minute interview with The State Journal, West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee believes there is “great value” when you analyze the cost of higher education with the potential reward.
TALA source for all things haunted in Lewis County
Fall is a wonderful time of transformation. Leaves change color and begin to fall to the ground, the air gets a little bit cooler and a blanket might be needed for front porch sitting in the evenings, and things start to get spookier as time marches closer and closer to Halloween.
Glenville State University continues growth pattern with more programming, more students and better facilities
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — In the midst of Homecoming week during one of the school’s most historic years, Glenville State University President Dr. Mark A. Manchin took a few minutes between events and Board of Governors meetings to talk progress. “From the perspective of where the school is right...
