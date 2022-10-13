Read full article on original website
Canucks are first team in NHL history to lose first three games by blowing multi-goal leads in each
The 2022-23 Vancouver Canucks are on their way to etching their name in the history books for all the wrong reasons. That might be a bit dramatic, but following the club’s third straight loss last night — this time at the hands of the Washington Capitals — Sportsnet shared a fun (it’s not actually fun at all) little nugget for Canucks fans to read.
Watch: Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov facing suspension for slash to the face
Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Tuesday and is facing a suspension for a slashing incident that happened in Monday's game with the Vancouver Canucks. It was a vicious and reckless slash to the face of Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs.
